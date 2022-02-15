Harrogate Operatic Players brings its hit musical Kinky Boots back after the last performance was hit by disaster - the Harrogate Theatre roof leaked and show was cancelled with five minutes to go

Then Harrogate Operatic Players production of Kinky Boots is to be revived and will run from Wednesday June 22 to Saturday June 25 at Harrogate Theatre.

Less than an hour before the Saturday matinee the roof started leaking on to the stage above an access staircase to the top level of the set. Staff and members if the players went out and bought £200 of towels from Primark, mopped up and the show went on.

Chairman of the Players and their costume designer Richard Lill said: "Despite assurances the problem had been fixed, disaster struck again at 6.45pm.

"The roof started leaking again. It was much worse because it was now leaking on to the electrics. We fought and fought, but to no avail. The safety of everyone had to come first."

With five minutes to curtain up at 7.25pm, the cast - in full make-up and costumes - and crew were told the show was off. Richard then went on stage to tell the audience that the company would not be able to go on.

"This was totally devastating, there were many tears all round," he said "The audience was truly amazing, they could see how devastated we were and we thank everyone for their understanding and kindness.

Out of adversity comes triumph and the Players are bringing Kinky Boots back to Harrogate Theatre later this year.

The decision was made to ditch plans for a different musical and revive the show about a shoe factory owner set to music by Cyndi Lauper.

Audiences' reaction was posted on social meida. Comments included:

"Would go see again & again.”

“Please let this come back to Harrogate, was a night to remember."

“Wow did they get the cast from London?"

“What a fun feel good fabulous extravaganza.”

"When we chose to stage Kinky Boots, we knew how moving and powerful the show that is based on a true story was but we never knew if our usual audience would embrace the show and it’s powerful messages." said Richard.

"We knew it would be a challenge to convey this was not a drag show but a show packed full of joy, hope, love and acceptance. The reviews and comments have been truly overwhelming and humbling for the cast and crew."

RIchard thinks the flood could have been avoided but refuses to dwell on the negatives of the situation,

"We had delivered five outstanding performances out of six. The irony is the parallels of our story and the story of the show.

"Charlie Price fights to save his family's factory, achieving this by pulling together and never giving up on their dreams.

"Everyone is 100 per cent committed to bringing it back bigger and better, if that’s possible."

The show will run at Harrogate Theatre from Wednesday June 22 to Saturday June 25.