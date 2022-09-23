Harrogate Operatic Players among first amateur companies to stage Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - find out how you can get involved at the launch night on September 29

Harrogate Operatic Players will perform Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Harrogate Theatre next year

Up to a few weeks ago they were all set to be performing Made in Dagenham but after receiving notification from MTI Europe (the show’s rights holder) a show had become available, they were so excited to be selected as one of organisations to be offered the new license for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The musical theatre company’s chairman Richard Lill could not turn this opportunity down and a decision was made by the society’s committee members to switch the shows.

After a few days of hard work, some serious organisation and getting everything booked and in place for June, including approval for the show change from Harrogate Theatre, everything is now in place.

MTI Europe only offers the licence to organisations who can meet their criteria and be safe in the knowledge that the standard the right-holders expect.

The Players hit that target with two sell-out runs of Kinky Boots this year.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang is adapted from the 1968 movie starring Dick Van Dyke Th about an inventor who makes a flying car and takes his children on a magical and dangerous journey.

It was adapted from a book by the British author Ian Fleming, best known for his spy novels James Bond.

This musical was adapted for the stage in London in 20 years ago, spending three years in the West End followed by a tour in the UK.

The show is packed with well known songs such as Toot Sweets, Hushabye Mountain, Truly Scrumptious and Me Ol’ Bamboo and, of course, the title song.

The songs were written and composed by brothers Richard M and Robert B Sherman. They also wrote the songs for Disney’sMary Poppins and Bedknobs and Broomsticks.

The show tells a story of an eccentric inventor named Caractacus Potts who, with the help of his children Jeremy and Jemima, set about restoring an old race car from a scrap heap. Soon, they discover the car has magical properties including the ability to float and take flight.

“The Playerss feel honoured to be offered the opportunity to be putting on such a spectacular show.

"We will be one of the first societies in North Yorkshire to premiere the musical and cannot wait to get started,” said Richard/

"This will be our biggest and most expensive production/

"We are bringing back the production team, who brought us Kinky Boots; that is Michael Kirkby as director/choreographer and Jim Lunt as musical director. “The crew are certainly looking forward to working out how to get a huge flying car on the Harrogate Theatre stage. Although there will be lots of challenges to face along the way, it is going to be a truly magical ride with this family favourite.”

One of the most important element for this show is selecting the right cast. Harrogate Operatic Players are looking for children to play Jemima and Jeremy Potts, in addition to the children taken by the Child Catcher, a Truly Scrumptious to fall in love with and can play a Toot Sweet.

They are also looking for a very creepy Child Catcher and many more lovable characters that are met throughout the story.

The players are hosting a launch night for those who would like to be involved in this production, whether it’s being part of the cast, helping the backstage crew with set, props, wardrobe or helping as front of house during show week.

The production launch night will take place at St John Fisher’s school on Thursday September 29 at 7:30pm.

"Don’t worry, it’s not the auditions, it’s just a relaxed evening where you can meet members old and new and committee members will be on hand to answer any questions,” said Richard.

"Ywill be provided with all the relevant information about rehearsals, auditions and the show itself. It’s a chance to make an informed decision on if the commitment needed to be part of the show, fits within your lifestyle,” he said

If you are interested, please contact the society through their social media platforms, their website or simply email [email protected] They are open to any questions and happy to welcome you to their friendly society.

This question that is going to be on everyone’s mind, will the car fly? It will, but how? You will have to see when it comes to the stage from June Tuesday 13 to Saturday June 17, daily at 7.15pm with a matinee on the Saturday.

The Players have secured the car that was used on the hit TV show Strictly Come Dancing.

"It’s going to get the audience smiling and bring joy to all ages – a fantastic production that is fun for all the family, tickets are available to purchase now at the theatre box office,” he said.