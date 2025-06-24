Harrogate Music Festival favourite Oddsocks makes its joyous return

Oddsocks. Credit David Simister

Summer in Harrogate just wouldn’t be the same without an Oddsocks appearance and the travelling troubadours are back in July with more magic and mayhem.

The much-loved theatre company and perennial festival family favourites return to the stunning grounds of RHS Harlow Carr on July 1 and 2, with their irreverent take on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

The Duke’s about to marry, but chaos is brewing. Four young lovers have bolted into the woods, thinking they’ll escape their problems, but they’ve only run into trouble with a bunch of woodland tricksters and a couple of very mischievous fairies. Meanwhile, a hapless troupe of actors decide to rehearse in a glade, and it’s all downhill from there. Enter Oddsocks, bringing their trademark chaos, slapstick comedy, live music, and even a pack of outrageous hunting dogs.

Formed in 1989 by Andy Barrow and Elli Mackenzie and praised by The Stage for their “great comic timing and superb slapstick”, Oddsocks have been performing as part of Harrogate International Festivals for more than 30 years.

Oddsocks’ creative producer Elli Mackenzie said: “Oddsocks has been performing at Harrogate International Festivals since the early 1990s, and returning each year with our unique brand of Shakespeare performance is a highlight of our three-month tour.

“We look forward to seeing familiar faces amongst the audience every year and meeting people who have just discovered our silliness. RHS Harlow Carr is a glorious venue, the festival looks after us so well. It’s like coming home.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream is Shakespeare’s most silly, most magical and most well-known play and we know the audiences in Harrogate will love it.”

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals’ chief executive, said: “It’s impossible not to fall for the joyous charms of Oddsocks. This is Shakespeare like you’ve never seen it before. Their unique take on the Bard’s works is simply brilliant, and audiences of all ages just love it.

“Oddsocks fans know the drill, of course, but for first timers please dress appropriately for the British weather – including something warm to wear!”

Pack your picnic, rugs and folding chairs and get ready for an evening of laughter and mayhem that is suitable for all ages. Oddsocks’ shows sell out quickly so early booking is recommended.

Tickets are available from harrogateinternationalfestivals.com or by calling the Box Office on 01423 562 303.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​