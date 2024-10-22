Harrogate Dramatic Society's show was perfect for spooky season

The Haunting of Hill House was presented by Harrogate Dramatic Society (Credit Anna Weilding)

As we hurtle towards “spooky season”, there was nobetter entertainment on a cold damp night than a performance of The Haunting of Hill House by Harrogate Dramatic Society.

There were doors that were locked, doors that mysteriously closed by themselves, noises in the night, lights that flickered, messages on walls and threats of ghosts.

It seemed that the house itself was the ghost, with its odd rooms-without-windows layout, a cold mysterious housekeeper who would not stay there after dark and a closed off tower with a nasty secret.

The cast of seven handled the ensemble piece very well, another big challenge when many of the characters verge on the caricature: the unwelcoming, scowling housekeeper Mrs Dudley – Katie Andrew – who would not be waiting on the guests and reacted badly when a teacup and saucer were taken out of the dining room.

The nervy heir to the estate, Luke – Matt Snowden – veered from alcohol-induced bravado to alcohol-induced terror at a moment’s notice.

Mrs Montague – Mel James – who appeared late into the proceedings and immediately made her presence known. Mrs Montague was accompanied by her headmaster friend Arthur – Chris Rawson.

Then there was Theodora – Carole Carpenter – a great combination of petulant girl and haughty, experienced medium.

The two most believable characters were the protagonist Eleanor – Rebecca Evans – who lived precariously with her nightmare of a past and whose past experience of supernatural activity made her the ideal conduit for any paranormal stuff that the house had to say and do.

And the forceful character who has brought them all together for this weird experiment, Dr John Montague – Stuart Newsome – whose serious attitude towards what they were about to try and achieve in Hill House was at odds with his odd invitation to his domineering wife to belittle him and his guests with her own ‘planchette’ – a sort of ouija – version of dealing with the occult.

Sue Rawsonmasterfully crafted a spooky and ominous atmosphere, which was lightened by some excellent comedic moments.

The set embodied the elegant yet austere ambiance of an elegant wood-panelled parlor, the raised dais that provided a cosy upstairs bedroom and the presence of a locked stone tower.

Staged at Harrogate Theatre, the production possessed some ingenious tricks which kept audiences on the edge of their seats.

The company presents Alan Ayckbourn’s Woman in Mind at Harrogate Studio Theatre from February 12 to 15.