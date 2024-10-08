Harrogate Dramatic Society's Rebecca Evans reveals how she has gone from twinkling star to lead role

Rebecca Evans plays the timid and shy Eleanor in Harrogate Dramatic Society's production of The Haunting of Hill House

Harrogate Dramatic Society members are in rehearsals for their production of The Haunting of Hill House opening at the town’s theatre later this month.

It is based on the novel by Shirley Jackson and is the story of four inhabitants of a remote house who experience strange events.

Here we talk to The Haunting of Hill House leading lady Rebecca Evans who plays Eleanor.

Please tell us about yourself

I’m a writer and academic publisher based in Harrogate. I’ve lived in the town for more than two years, moving here after finishing my Masters degree in creative writing.

I have worked in Open Access publishing for eight years and am passionate about the sharing of knowledge and research and making it accessible to everyone.

You may know me as the person often behind the camera on Harry Does History videos. I’m on sabbatical from this role as my wonderful partner Harry completes his cycle ride to Egypt.

My very first theatre roles were star turns in nativities – I was a twinkling star decked in tinsel.

I’ve been involved in performing since I was eight years old. My best friend Alison led me to a drama club in Slough and I ended up playing Rich Lady number 2 in a Sleeping Beauty pantomime and sang Abba’s Money, Money, Money.

Other roles of my childhood included Witch number two, Baddie number 2 and chorus member number 2.

I played Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz when I was 16, with a questionable Kansas accent and diva hand grabs.

This was alongside the aforementioned Alison who was a marvellous Wicked Witch of the West. I took a theatre studies A-level and then had an eight-year break from acting.

What other shows/plays have you done

I’ve been in a number of shows in Harrogate and Oxford. One of my favourite things about performing is that every show helps you grow and develop different skills. I loved Treasure Island – Oxford Theatre Guild – because I got to learn parkour – a type of athletics – and stunt falling.

I learned drumming for Shakespeare in Love with Harrogate Dramatic Society. I was part of the musical Hunchback of Notre Dame with Harrogate Phoenix Players. I enjoyed that because it was challenging vocally.

Please tell us about playing Eleanor

The Haunting of Hill House is based on the masterful gothic novel by Shirley Jackson. Our director Sue Rawson has transplanted it from 1950s America to 1930s Britain. Four researchers arrive at Hill House to investigate its reputation for supernatural activity.

In the novel, Eleanor sings to herself the exact song that I performed as the singer in Shakespeare in Love.

She is unlike any character I’ve played before. She’s timid and lonely, unused to company after caring for her mother for many years. Yet she has a strong-willed side, too,

She has a rather special connection with Hill House.

Why should people come and see the show?

It is the perfect play if you’re looking for something scary. A collection of talented people – on stage and behind the scenes – have been working hard to create something special. We have an exciting evening – with surprises – prepared.

The Haunting of Hill House is at the Harrogate Theatre from Thursday, October 17 to Saturday, October 19, daily at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets online at www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk or call 01423 502116.