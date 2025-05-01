Harrogate Dramatic Society's production of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest is a triumph

Harrogate Dramatic Society presents One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (Credit: Anne Weilding)

Harrogate Dramatic Society’s latest production, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, is nothing short of a triumph.

Under Rachel Conyers’ direction, this gripping adaptation of Ken Kesey’s novel draws the audience deep into the confines of a mental institution, evoking empathy, outrage, laughter, and heartbreak in equal measure.

The immersive studio space at Harrogate Theatre heightens the intimacy of the setting, making the audience feel like fellow patients inside the ward. Graham Ramsden’s minimal but effective set allows the characters and their stories to take centre stage, while atmospheric lighting, sound, and period-appropriate costumes provide a seamless backdrop.

Matt Melenas impressively steps into the iconic role of Randle P. McMurphy, bringing the character to life with raw energy, magnetic storytelling, and a presence that commands the stage.

Equally commanding is Matthew Weilding as Chief Bromden, who delivers a deeply powerful and nuanced performance. His internal monologues resonate with conviction and quiet strength, anchoring the emotional arc of the play.

Paula Boyle is Nurse Ratched – cool, calculated, and chillingly manipulative. Her performance walks a fine line between feigned compassion and unflinching cruelty. In welcome contrast, Chris Rawson brings warmth and clarity to the role of Dr. Spivey.

His calm, confident presence is a reassuring counterbalance to Ratched’s icy authority, making their dynamic all the more striking.

Gary Skipper gives a heartbreaking, vulnerable turn as Billy Bibbit, while Michael Cook’s Harding brings dry wit, eloquence, and layered sensitivity.

The ensemble work is consistently strong. Dylan Powell and Matt Snowden, as Aides Warren and Williams, add an unsettling edge to the ward’s atmosphere with their tightly controlled and often intimidating performances.

Chris Cowling’s whimsical Martini, Dermot Hill’s explosive Cheswick, and Bob Mallow’s determined Scanlon all shine. Even the smallest roles leave a lasting impression—Mike Garside’s silent portrayal of Ruckly is hauntingly memorable.

Candy and Sandy, played by Susannah Todd and Katie Andrew, are perfectly placed to contrast the institutionalised men. Their lively, free-spirited energy offers a jarring shift in tone—but their presence also raises uncomfortable questions about vulnerability, autonomy, and the blurry lines of mental health in and outside the hospital.

Rachel Conyers’ direction is crisp, thoughtful, and full of heart. The pacing allows each character their moment, and the production makes full use of the cast’s range and depth. Musical interludes between scenes enhance the mood, guiding the audience through the emotional beats of the story.

This sold-out run is well-deserved. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is theatre that lingers with you long after the lights come up—a relevant, resonant piece performed with authenticity and heart. Harrogate Dramatic Society has delivered a production that is both entertaining and profoundly moving.

One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest opens Wednesday April 30 and plays until Saturday May 3 at the Harrogate Theatre. Evening performances at 7.45pm and the Saturday matinee at 2pm.