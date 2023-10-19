Harrogate Dramatic Society's delightful production of Shakespeare in Love - get your tickets now

Shakespeare in Love presented by the Harrogate Dramatic Society at Harrogate Theatre was a delightful theatrical experience that pleasantly surprised me, considering my viewing of the film adaptation.

Shakespeare in Love presented by Harrogate Dramatic Society (Photo: Anna Weilding)

Director Dermot Hill and the ensemble of 24 actors had their work cut out for them as they tackled the source material. Despite the challenges of a large cast, minimal scenery, multiple roles and a complex script, Hill delivered a production that shone in many ways.

Like the film, the play follows the fictionalised romantic and creative adventures of William Shakespeare, focusing on his love affair with Viola de Lesseps and how it inspires his work, particularly Romeo and Juliet.

The play captures the essence of the movie, with witty dialogues, theatrical intrigue, and nods to Shakespearean themes and language. It explores themes of love, art, and the societal constraints of 16th-century England.

Naail Ishaq's portrayal of the struggling young playwright William Shakespeare was a standout performance. Ishaq brought a convincing and confident presence to the character, capturing both the nuances of Shakespeare's dialogue and gestures.

Debbie Phillips, as Viola de Lesseps, reminded me of a young Keira Knightley and delivered a strong performance, although some more pronounced contrast when playing Thomas – Viola in disguise – might have added extra depth to her character. Nonetheless, the chemistry between Ishaq and Phillips was genuine and compelling.

Michael Garside, in the role of Henslow, was a personal favourite. His impeccable comic timing, subtle facial expressions, and gestures added depth to his character. The audition scene in Act One was a highlight, showcasing some fantastic performances from the aspiring actors auditioning for Shakespeare's play.

Karl Boyd in his role as Fennyman, was a comedic delight. His timing and rapport with the cast were infectious. Matt Weilding, as Ned Alleyn, brought a booming voice and presence to his scenes, while Richard Blackburn, as Lord Wessex effectively embodied the dislikable quality of his character.

With a cast so large, it would be difficult to name everyone however, the cast should be commended for their excellent performances.

The four-member musical team led by Musical Director Matt Melenas added a nice touch with their live musical accompaniment and vocals. Their presence on a raised tower throughout the production, dressed in costume, contributed to the authenticity of the experience.

More use of music, such as during the fight scenes, could have enhanced the production but the chinking of swords sufficed.

Movement by Christine Littlewood was creative and well executed. Sue Rawson’s coordination of authentic costumes was outstanding and added to the production's visual appeal. Although there were a few minor lighting glitches, the overall production was thoroughly enjoyable.

A larger budget for a grander set and superior lighting could have elevated the show even further.

Shakespeare in Love is on at Harrogate Theatre on Thursday October 19 and Friday October 20 at 7.30pm and on Saturday October 21 at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.