Harrogate Dramatic Society unveils its next production and its stars

Naail Ishaq and Debbie Phillips play the lead roles in Harrogate Dramatic Society's production of Shakespeare in Love

Shakespeare in Love sees young Will Shakespeare experiencing writer's block.

The deadline for his new play is fast approaching but he's in need of inspiration. That is, until he finds his muse ... the feisty, brilliant and beautiful Viola.

The crafty young woman is Will’s greatest admirer and will stop at nothing – including breaking the law – to appear in his next play.

The distinctive figure of Naail Ishaq is becoming a familiar face with Harrogate audiences. Announced as the lead in Harrogate Theatre’s panto – Dick Whittington this year – he is immersed as William Shakespeare in Shakespeare in Love.

Leading man. Naail, trained with creator and teacher John Osbourne Hughes on the spiritual psychology of acting course at Awakened State. He went on to work on immersive shows such as 122 Love Stories and Ourgate at the Harrogate Theatre and then Wolf of Wall Street and Crooks 1926 in London.

Naail won an award for Best Comedy in a short film called Bad Habits.

“Following the film, I’m focusing on my writing and working on theatre and film. projects that’ll hopefully be seen in 2024. That’s pretty much my ambitions – to get them done and out there shared with the world,” he said.

“Shakespeare in Love is a cracking story that’s come at a great time in my life. To play a writer, actor and poet who’s becoming the man he’ll be remembered for, it’s quite exciting to be going through that stage of my life myself. Hopefully I’ll be just as well received.”

Sharing the stage with our leading man is Debbie Phillips as Viola.

Originally from Dublin, Debbie trained as a classical ballet dancer under Ballet Ireland and the English Youth Ballet. After moving to the UK, she worked as a guest teacher and choreographer for the Regional Youth Ballet. At 16 she began acting under the tutelage of members of the Royal Shakespeare Company and RADA.

She then set up a youth theatre – Shine Like Stars Theatre Company – where she trains young actors, as well as directors, writers and lighting technicians. In the past 10 years the company has produced more than 40 plays, two feature films and a comedy web show.

“The last few years I’ve really been focused on training actors with my favourite writing/directorial pieces being A Christmas Carol – performed in the York Castle Museum – Treasure Island at Friargate Theatre and A Study on Sherlock,” said Debbie.

“Getting to move back into the spotlight has been a lot of fun and Shakespeare in Love has always been a favourite story of mine. Viola’s journey shows her growth from a young girl dreaming of adventures to a daring wise woman.”

"Naail perfectly encapsulates the open, boyish heart of the young poet. He brings a palpable energy and presence onstage and is one of the most encouraging and patient actors offstage.”

Naail said: “Debbie is a real force on stage. It’s amazing to get to work closely with an actor you admire. She got a fantastic sense of story and character and pretty much out-acts me in every scene.”

Shakespeare in Love is on at Harrogate Theatre from Thursday October 19 to Saturday October 21, daily at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.