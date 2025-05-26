Harrogate Dramatic Society triumphs in funny, moving production of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

Cast of Harrogate Dramatic Society in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (credit: Anna Weilding)

Harrogate Dramatic Society’s latest production One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest was nothing short of a triumph.

Under Rachel Conyers’ direction, the gripping adaptation of Ken Kesey’s novel drew the audience deep into the confines of a mental institution, evoking empathy, outrage, laughter, and heartbreak in equal measure.

The immersive studio space at Harrogate Theatre heightened the intimacy of the setting, making the audience feel like fellow patients inside the ward. Graham Ramsden’s minimal but effective set allowed the characters and their stories to take centre stage, while atmospheric lighting, sound, and period-appropriate costumes provided a seamless backdrop.

Matt Melenas impressively stepped into the iconic role of Randle P McMurphy, bringing the character to life with raw energy, magnetic storytelling, and a presence that commanded the stage.

Equally commanding was Matthew Weilding as Chief Bromden, who delivered a deeply powerful and nuanced performance. His internal monologues resonated with conviction and quiet strength, anchoring the emotional arc of the play.

Paula Boyle was Nurse Ratched – cool, calculated, and chillingly manipulative. Her performance walked a fine line between feigned compassion and unflinching cruelty.

In welcome contrast, Chris Rawson brought warmth and clarity to the role of Dr Spivey. His calm, confident presence was a reassuring counterbalance to Ratched’s icy authority, making their dynamic all the more striking.

Gary Skipper gave a heartbreaking, vulnerable turn as Billy Bibbit, while Michael Cook’s Harding brought dry wit, eloquence, and layered sensitivity.

The ensemble work was consistently strong. Dylan Powell and Matt Snowden, as Aides Warren and Williams, added an unsettling edge to the ward’s atmosphere with their tightly controlled and often intimidating performances. Chris Cowling’s whimsical Martini, Dermot Hill’s explosive Cheswick, and Bob Mallow’s determined Scanlon all shine. Even the smallest roles left a lasting impression – Mike Garside’s silent portrayal of Ruckly was hauntingly memorable.

Candy and Sandy, played by Susannah Todd and Katie Andrew, were perfectly placed to contrast the institutionalised men. Their lively, free-spirited energy offered a jarring shift in tone—but their presence also raised uncomfortable questions about vulnerability, autonomy, and the blurry lines of mental health in and outside the hospital.

Rachel Conyers’ direction was crisp, thoughtful and full of heart. The pacing allowed each character their moment and the production made full use of the cast’s range and depth.

Musical interludes between scenes enhanced the mood, guiding the audience through the emotional beats of the story.

The sold-out run was well-deserved. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is theatre that lingers with you long after the lights come up—a relevant, resonant piece performed with authenticity and heart.

Harrogate Dramatic Society delivered a production that is both entertaining and profoundly moving.

The society’s next production is Notes From A Small Island, Harrogate Theatre Studio from Wednesday June 25 to Saturday June 28.

It’s 1973, and a young Bill Bryson arrives on the ferry at Dover. On his travels round Britain, he has to deal with counterpanes, kippers, Cadbury’s Curly Wurlies, and Mrs Smegma – the landlady’s – eccentric house rules.

Bill Bryson’s smash-hit memoir Notes from a Small Island spent three years in The Sunday Times bestseller list, sold more than two million copies and was voted the book which best represents the UK.