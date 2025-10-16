Harrogate Dramatic Society takes audiences for a trip down memory lane with Goodnight Mr Tom at town's theatre

Overall, this was an enjoyable and commendable production from all involved (credit: nna Weilding)

Goodnight Mister Tom by Harrogate Dramatic Society is a nostalgic trip down memory lane, with many highlights along the way.

Based on Michelle Magorian’s much-loved 1981 novel – later adapted into the BAFTA-winning 1998 television film starring John Thaw – Goodnight Mister Tom tells the heartwarming and emotional story of a young evacuee, William Beech, sent from London to the countryside during the Second World War.

There, he is placed in the care of a reclusive widower, Thomas Oakley, and together they form an unlikely but life-changing bond that explores themes of love, loss, and healing in the face of war.

Directed by Kelly Nevett, the production follows the tone and tenderness of Magorian’s story, blending the charm of rural life with the darker undertones of wartime England.

Leading the way as Thomas Oakley, Mister Tom, is Stuart Newsome, who delivers a wonderful performance, balancing sternness with sincerity beautifully.

Much like in the novel and film adaptation, the audience gradually warms to Tom during the first act, aided by the presence of Sammy the dog, expertly puppeteered by Carman Ronda Perez.

The pair bring real warmth and humanity to the stage, and their scenes together are among the show’s highlights.

The challenging role of William Beech is shared between two excellent young actors – Oliver Boulter in Act One and Louie Stow in Act Two.

It is arguably the most demanding role in the play, requiring a sensitive portrayal of a timid, quiet, and abused child who slowly grows in confidence as he learns to read, write, and trust.

Just as William begins to thrive, he is cruelly pulled back into the harsh world he escaped when he returns to London and his troubled mother. Both boys deliver touching, emotionally intelligent performances, handling the material with maturity and care.

They are certainly ones to watch with further training and experience.

Ewan Donaldson gives an energetic and engaging performance as Zach, bringing light relief and comic flair to balance the more harrowing moments of the story. His confidence and enthusiasm shine through, making Zach’s character both endearing and memorable.

The children’s ensemble is used well throughout, contributing to several lovely moments = notably Archie Bunce, Sophia Hand, Thora Vardy, and Martha Stoner, who each add charm and authenticity to the village scenes.

A strong adult ensemble takes on the supporting roles of villagers, nurses, and teachers, giving believable and well-rounded performances that complement the leading cast.

The set, designed by Graham Ramsden, centers around a circular platform which serves as the main focus for interior scenes. The simple yet effective design allows for smooth transitions, with cast members - both children and adults - handling the changes seamlessly.

One can imagine, in a larger-scale professional production, this concept being adapted into a revolving stage, but the approach here works well and keeps the focus on the story.

The London scenes are particularly striking, with the sense of busyness and chaos effectively conveyed through lighting and sound design. However, the soundscape did not always hit the mark - the inclusion of Kaiser Chiefs’ I Predict a Riot during the Blitz sequence felt slightly out of place in an otherwise period-appropriate score.

Overall, this is an enjoyable and commendable production from all involved.

Harrogate Dramatic Society delivers a heartfelt retelling of a much-loved classic, filled with warmth, nostalgia, and strong performances from both adults and children alike.

Goodnight Mr Tom is on at Harrogate Theatre on Thursday October 16 to Saturday October 18, daily at 7.30pm plus a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets: 01423 502116 and https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/