Harrogate Dramatic Society reveals its new-year season - opening with an Ayckbourn classic

Woman in Mind is the next offering from Harrogate Dramatic Society

Harrogate Dramatic Society has unveiled its next production – it’s Woman in Mind by Sir Alan Ayckbourn and it’s the first play of four in its new-yer season.

Woman in Mind is a thought-provoking and emotionally charged drama that delves deep into the complexities of human consciousness and the fragile nature of reality.

The play revolves around Susan, a middle-aged woman who, after a minor accident, finds herself oscillating between her mundane, unsatisfying life and a vivid, idealised fantasy world.

As the boundaries between these two realms blur, Susan's journey becomes a poignant exploration of identity, mental health and the search for fulfilment.

Written in 1985, Woman in Mind has been hailed as one of Ayckbourn's most compelling works. I

ts intricate narrative, sharp wit, and profound psychological insights have resonated with audiences worldwide, cementing its status as a modern classic.

Director, Stuart Kellett has crafted a vision that remains faithful to the original text while infusing it with fresh energy and contemporary relevance.

“We are thrilled to present Woman in Mind to the Harrogate community,” he said.

“This play offers a profound exploration of the human psyche and our talented cast and crew have poured their hearts into creating a production that is both thought-provoking and emotionally resonant.

"We hope that audiences will be moved by Susan's story and the universal themes it touches upon.”

Woman in Mind plays at the Harrogate Theatre Studio from Wednesday 12 to Sarurday February 15.

Performances are daily at 7.45pm and there is a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

The company presents One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest at Harrogate Studio Theatre from Wednesday April 30 to Saturday May 3.

Randle Patrick McMurphy is transferred from the prison farm to a mental institution for evaluation. He imagines it will be a breeze, but he does not factor in Nurse Ratched who runs the ward.

It will be followed by Notes From a Small Island – based on the book by Bill Bryson, which is on at Harrogate Theatre Studio from Wednesday June 25 to Saturday June 28.

It’s 1973, and a young Bill Bryson arrives on the ferry at Dover.

On his travels, he has to deal with counterpanes, kippers, Cadbury’s Curly Wurlies, and Mrs Smegma – the landlady’s – eccentric house rules.

Harrogate Dramatic Society’s last offering of the year is Goodnight Mr Tom in the Harrogate Theatre Studio from Thursday October 16 to Saturday October 18.

In this tale, set during World War Two a curmudgeonly widowe takes in a nine-year-old evacuee from London. He realises that the boy has been both mentally and physically damaged at the hands of his strict mother. He sets about teaching him to read, write and draw, but as his 10 birthday looms, the boy is summoned back to the city.

Tickets on: www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk or call: 01423 502 116.