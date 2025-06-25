Harrogate Dramatic Society presents an absolute gem - Notes on a Small Island at town's studio theatre

Members of Harrogate Dramatic Society in Notes on a Small Island (credit: Anna Weilding)

When I was asked to review Notes from a Small Island presented by Harrogate Dramatic Society, I wasn’t quite sure what to expect. I’ll admit, I’d never even heard of Bill Bryson – probably down to my age – and I had no idea what the play would involve.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What a wonderful surprise it turned out to be. The production – at Harrogate Studio Theatre – is an absolute gem: funny, charming, cleverly staged, and packed with heart.

Based on Bryson’s bestselling travel memoir, the play follows his journey across the UK in the 1990s as he prepares to return to America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What unfolds is a warm and often hilarious exploration of British life through the eyes of an outsider - someone who loves this country, even if he doesn’t always understand it.

From sleepy coastal towns to chaotic cities, and eccentric locals to baffling conversations, the show takes us on a whistle-stop tour of Britain’s quirks and curiosities.

The set, designed by Graham Ramsden, is deceptively simple but incredibly effective. A large shelving unit filled with trinkets from Bill’s travels serves as both a central feature and a prop station, while open costume rails lined with hats and accessories allow for seamless on-stage transformations.

The floor features a huge cut-out of the UK in astroturf – a playful nod that feels straight out of a 1990s This Morning weather forecast and sets just the right nostalgic tone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading the way is Matt Melenas as Bill Bryson and he gives a brilliant performance – witty, engaging and full of heart.

As an American, Matt brings a real authenticity to the role, capturing both the dry humour and wide-eyed affection in Bryson’s writing.

Speaking to Matt after the show, he shared how much he personally connects with Bill’s journey and how he too has built his own relationship with the UK. That connection comes through beautifully in the final soliloquy – a quiet, reflective moment that’s genuinely moving and shows real affection for this “small island”.

Alongside Matt is a dynamic ensemble of six incredibly talented actors – Rebecca Albro, Rich Blackburn, Melanie James, Chris Kendall, James Reilly and Janet Wilson – who take on a dizzying number of roles with brilliant comedic timing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They stay on stage throughout, constantly changing characters in full view of the audience, switching accents and costumes with effortless precision. It’s fast, funny, and fantastically well-executed, keeping the pace sharp and the energy high from start to finish.

The show is underscored with snippets of traditional and popular British music, which subtly enhances the storytelling and helps pinpoint the cultural feel of each place Bill visits. One standout moment is his visit to a Glaswegian pub, where he becomes completely lost in translation thanks to the famously strong local accent -it was one of the loudest laughs of the night, and a perfect example of the show’s sharp comic timing.

Director Sue Atkin has done a superb job in bringing this story to the stage. Her direction is thoughtful, inventive, and clearly rooted in a deep affection for the source material.

The result is a production that is both playful and poignant, full of warmth, wit, and character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you’re familiar with Bill Bryson’s writing or, like me, are discovering it for the first time, Notes from a Small Island is an absolute delight. It’s a heartfelt, humorous, and thoroughly entertaining celebration of British oddities – and a reminder of why sometimes it takes an outsider to remind us what makes home so special.

It is on at Harrogate Studio Theatre from Wednesday June 25 to Saturday June 28.