Harrogate Dramatic Society members open in its next production A Bunch of Amateurs in Harrogate Theatre Studio this week

Harrogate Dramatic Society is set to bring a hilarious slice of Hollywood and Shakespeare to the Harrogate Theatre Studio with its production of the stage adaptation of A Bunch of Amateurs

The play, co-written by Have I Got News For You regular and Private Eye editor Ian Hislop, is based on the movie of the same name that featured an all-star cast including Burt Reynolds and Derek Jacobi.

Stuart Newsome takes on the role of Jefferson Steele, played in the film by Reynolds, a fading American film star tricked into performing in an amateur production of King Lear in rural England.

Steele mistakenly believes his ailing career will be boosted by performing in Shakespeare’s birthplace of Stratford-Upon-Avon, only to find himself in the sleepy village of Stratford in Suffolk.

There his ego is challenged by an assortment of amateur thespians desperate to save their theatre.

The production will also see Helen Mitchell appear as Mary – portrayed on screen by Imelda Staunton – and David Williams follows in the footsteps of Derek Jacobi in the role of Nigel Dewberry.

New society members Anna Garlick and Natasha Mcvey will make their society debuts as Jessica and Lauren, respectively.

A Bunch of Amateursis directed by Gill Mcvey and is in the Harrogate Theatre Studio from Wednesday April 13 until Saturday April 16, daily at 7.45pm and a 2pm matinee on Saturday.