Harrogate Dramatic Society in final rehearsals for Alan Ayckbourn's Improbable Fiction at town's main theatre

Cast of Harrogate Dramatic Society's production of Improbable Fiction

Six aspiring authors meet on a winter's evening to discuss their work.

Chairman Arnold attempts to persuade the group to collaborate on a piece of writing, an idea that is quickly dismissed.

However, as Arnold is clearing up after the meeting there is a clap of thunder, a black-out — and then the story that would have resulted from the collaboration takes place before his very eyes.

Part of the inspiration for Improbable Fiction was a talk that Alan Ayckbourn once gave to a writers' circle. The title was inspired by a quote from William Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.

Colin Smith leads the cast as the genial unmarried gent Arnold Hassocks. Lucy Gradwell, former professional TV and stage actress, takes on the role of farmer Jess.

Former stuntman and fight choreographer Rich Blackburn, plays oddball Clem. The sci-fi conspiracy writer.

Laura Sandiford plays the young Ilsa – carer and companion to Arnolds’ aged mother. Sociey egular Judi Methven plays Ilsa’s gran and Paul Dunstan plays cantankerous former schoolmaster Brevis.

Simone Fry shines as Vivvi the crime detective writer and Melanie James completes the line-up as Grace – a mother and writer of children’s literature.

