Harrogate Dramatic Society dedicate show to writer and member John Colston

Carole Carpenter and Matthew Weilding as Titania and Oberon King and Queen of the Fairies in Harrogate Dramatic Society's production of The Mechanicals (Photo: Anna Weilding Photography.)

The Mechanicals is the version of Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream from the perspective of are Quince, the carpenter; Snug, the joiner; Bottom, the weaver; Flute, the bellows-mender; Snout, the tinker; and Starveling the tailor.

The Mechanicals provide comic relief and highlight the play's themes of love and the absurdity of class distinctions.

Buffoonery abounds as the improbable gang of Athenian workers rehearse a play in a spirit-haunted enchanted wood for the forthcoming nuptials of the Duke of Athens and his bride.

Little do they realise that Puck, a mischievous fairy, is about to make an ass of their leading man Bottom, which causes havoc and an end to their rehearsal.

All, however, is finally resolved with their rough-hewn play entertaining the royal couple with much jollity.

Directed by Harrogate Dramatic Society president Stuart Kellett – the large and talented cast brings the piece to the Harrogate Theatre this week.

“Our friends and followers may recall that we were mid productions with The Mechanicals a couple of years ago but had to cancel due to the entire cast falling ill with Covid,” he said.

“We were incredibly disappointed and always vowed to try again/”

This production is presented in memory of its creator and former Harrogate Dramatic Society’s long-serving member, John Colston.

"John was such a lovely man and we really do miss him,” said Stuart.

“He was incredibly talented and an active member of the society. His last performance on stage was our brilliant Celebration.

“As well as being a member of our society he was also much loved as a vicar – his day job. He was the vicar at Christchurch in Harrogate and the congregation also supported his work with us at Harrogate Dramatic Society.

“We have a number of talented writers amongst our group and encourage play readings and performances of their work.

!The Mechanicals is a brilliant piece taken from A Midsummer Night's Dream – entirely from their perspective. We were determined to perform this again – and the piece is dedicated to John, who sadly died last year.”

The Mechanicals is on at the Harrogate Theatre from Wednesday April 24 and runs until Saturday April 27.

Performances are daily at 7.45pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

The society presents dark comedy Home I’m Darling also at the Harrogate Studio Theatre from Wednesday June 19 to Saturday June 22.

Judy and Jonny have immersed themselves in the 1950s. Judy has given up a well-paid job to find fulfilment in the role of the perfect 1950s housewife, following a rigorous regime of daily cleaning, home baking and growing veg.