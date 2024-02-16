Clare Evans-Argent, in the title role, pulls off a marvellous performance

It was watching The Mother, by Florian Zeller, translated by Christopher Hampton, Harrogate Dramatic Society at Harrogate Theatre Studio

The Mother is a perplexing, absorbing play: it changes and progresses, regresses, twists and shifts as one woman struggles through….well what exactly?

The only thing for sure is that there are moments when her dilemma becomes extremely moving, when her remembrance of little, very human moments, brings a tear to the eye.

Clare Evans-Argent, in the title role, pulls off a marvellous performance – vulnerable, desperate, seeking sense and solace in recall but never sure, never on firm ground.

It is an extremely skilled piece of acting.

Bob Mallow is convincing and nicely ambiguous as the distracted, puzzled husband.

Miles Parker, giving us a cleverly nuanced performance as the adored son Nicolas, is hot and cold, involved and distant by degrees.

Grace Russell as Elodie – beautifully balancing disdain with her own need to be loved, pivots somewhere between reviled girlfriend and distant daughter, an excellent rendition of a difficult role.

Judi Kenley, who directs with a sureness of touch and great precision, has done full justice to Florian Zeller’s clever play.

Go and see it if you can get a ticket, see what you make of the puzzle.

The Mother plays this week at the Harrogate Theatre on Friday February 16 at 7.45pm and Saturday February 17 at 2pm and 7.45pm