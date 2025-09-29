Harrogate Dramatic Society brings heart-warming war-time story Goodnight Mister Tom to town stage

Members of Harrogate Dramatic Society prepare for Goodnight Mr Tom

Harrogate Dramatic Society is presenting Goodnight Mister Tom at the Harrogate Theatre next month.

Michelle Magorian’s much-loved and award-winning story is set against the backdrop of 1939 as war breaks out.

Goodnight Mister Tom is both heart-warming and heart-wrenching. The play follows William Beech, a young evacuee sent from London to the English countryside, where he is placed in the care of Thomas Oakley – a reclusive, elderly man.

What unfolds is a moving tale of friendship, resilience, and hope. But when William is abruptly called back to London by his mother, their lives are changed forever.

Stuart Newsome is playing as Thomas Oakley and appears alongside two young performers – Oliver Boulter and Louie Stow – who alternate in the role of William Beech.

The production is directed by Kelly Nevett, centre director for the Northern Performance Academy and artistic director of the Harrogate Playhouse.

A recognised performer and long-standing member of Harrogate Dramatic Society, Kelly trained at the Central School of Speech and Drama.

“The story was always a favourite of mine – as a child and now as a parent and teacher,” said Kelly.

“I was thrilled to be asked to direct this for Harrogate Dramatic Society and can’t wait for our audiences to see it. Such a huge project but incredibly rewarding and such a huge team effort.”

With its poignant mix of tenderness and tragedy, Goodnight Mister Tom is a must-see for audiences of all ages, offering a powerful glimpse into life during wartime Britain.

It runs at Harrogate Theatre from Thursday October 16 to Saturday October 18, daily at 7.30pm and a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm.

The last remaining tickets are available now from Harrogate Theatre’s box office on 01423 502116 and online at: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/