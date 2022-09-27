Harrogate Dramatic Society all set to present Ayckbourn favourite on town's big stage

The play is directed by Tony Fennerty, who said the production has been given a boost by the enthusiasm of new performers

This will be the society’s first production in the venue since before the pandemic.

In uncertain times for many theatre groups, the company has returned to a playwright whose work members have performed more than any other in its recent history.

Improbable Fiction will be the ninth Ayckbourn play Harrogate Dramatic Society has staged since 1997.

Society chairman Chris Rawson said: “We know we have a great show. Alan Ayckbourn is a playwright of genius and Improbable Fiction is one of his finest works.”

Chris and the scoiety are ready to meet the challenges faced by arts groups in the post-pandemic era head-on.

“We are in exciting new territory. There is no doubt about it – the pandemic has changed things. We are eager to find out exactly how much. We go back to the Harrogate Theatre for our first main house show since 2019 with very high hopes but obviously a few nerves.

“We ultimately have faith that beautifully-observed comedy and dialogue crafted by a master writer like Ayckbourn will be strong enough to get people out and back into the habit of coming to watch live theatre.”

The society may have returned to an favourite playwright but many of the actors taking the stage will be new faces.

“We have a great cast, a lovely blend of experience and some new faces. New actors and members generally are coming along in increasing numbers – emerging from lockdown seems to have triggered a need to get involved.”

The production is directed by Tony Fennerty.

“The society has been very fortunate in attracting some new blood and a lot of talent since lockdown. Five of the cast are new members and all of them are very keen. They even demanded a rehearsal on a bank holiday," he said

“We will be back with a bang with our production of ‘Improbable Fiction’. It’s a play that is hardly ever out of production somewhere in the UK because it’s such a reliable audience pleaser.”

Improbable Fiction is on at Harrogate Theatre from Thursday October 20 to Saturday October 22, daily at 7.30pm and a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm.