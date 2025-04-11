Harrogate community theatre group to revive lost classic this weekend that shocked audiences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Harrogate community theatre group is to inject new life into a ground-breaking English comedy drama of the past this weekend.

Following their sold-out debut show Clement Attlee: A Modest Little Man, Red Wall Theatre’s next production is Hindle Wakes, a comedy drama by Stanley Houghton, who was part of the Manchester School of dramatists in the run-up to WW1.

Set in the fictional Lancashire cotton mill town of Hindle in 1910, the play scandalised contemporary audiences at the time because of its treatment of sex outside marriage, among other social issues.

First launched in 2023, the Harrogate-based community arts group aims to bring lesser-known dramas with popular appeal and a left of centre social 'edge' to a wider audience.

Red Wall Theatre's new production at St Robert's Club in Harrogate - Mr and Mrs Jeffcote (Adrian Cook and Kaye Twomlow) with their maid Ada (Lizzie Medwell). (Picture contributed)

Performances will run from Friday, April 11 to Saturday, April 12 at St Robert’s Club, Harrogate.

Tickets are available from the club. which opens from 7pm-10pm, or online at: www.buytickets.at/redwalltheatre