Harrogate-based Woodlands Drama Group brings Holmes and Watson's most famous case to the town's studio stage
The next production from Harrogate-based Woodlands Drama Group is a fast-paced adventure featuring Sherlock Holmes and his sidekick Dr Watson in their most famous case.
By Sue Wilkinson
The sleuths must crack the mystery of The Hound of the Baskervilles before the family curse claims the new heir.
With a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, cunning disguises, the company’s actors portray more than 40 characters.
Woodlands Drama Group is presenting a comedy version of The Hound of the Baskerville at Harrogate Theatre's Studio.
It is on from Wednesday November 23 until Saturday November 26, daily at 7.30pm and with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.
Tickets are available from Harrogate Theatre box office on 01423 502116 or online at the theatre's website on www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk