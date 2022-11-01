The sleuths must crack the mystery of The Hound of the Baskervilles before the family curse claims the new heir.

With a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, cunning disguises, the company’s actors portray more than 40 characters.

Woodlands Drama Group is presenting a comedy version of The Hound of the Baskerville at Harrogate Theatre's Studio.

It is on from Wednesday November 23 until Saturday November 26, daily at 7.30pm and with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.