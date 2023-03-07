Halifax Thespians present Steptoe and Son - stage version of the sitcom - at the Playhouse

Steptoe and Son, the hilarious BBC comedy of the 1960s and ‘70s will be brought to the stage by the Halifax Thespians at the Playhouse

The stage adaptation of three episodes, Men of Letters, The Desperate Hours and Séance in a Wet Rag and Bone Yard, will feature in the production that runs from Tuesday March 14 to Saturday March 18.

“I’ve never directed a play where all the cast have dropped into character straight away,” said director Keith Royston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This production will be a piece of nostalgia for those who remember it and it will be a great introduction for those who’ve never seen it before.”

The sitcom starred Wilfrid Brambell as Albert Steptoe who was a dapper gentleman in real life. Harry H Corbett played his son Harold who referred to his father as ‘you dirty old man’.

In real life, the two actors were said to dislike one another.

In the Thespian production Ged Marescaux plays and Martin Welsh plays Harold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a great adaptation of the much-loved TV series written by Ray Galton and Alan Simpson,” said Ged.

"In the TV series they had straight actors playing the parts, rather than comedians. The script does all the talking; it’s so well written.

" It’s written for its time but it’s still very funny.”

The production also stars are Robin Hargreave, Kerry Fennelly, Polly Bryan, Stephen Fearnley and Nick Starwind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three episodes follow the inter-generational conflict between father and son. Albert Steptoe, a ‘dirty old man’, is an elderly old rag and bone man, set in his grimy and grasping ways. By contrast, his son Harold, is filled with social aspirations and intentions.

The set will be artistically dressed with a few nods to the TV series. Audiences are invited to look out for Sheldon the Skeleton, George the Grouse and Charlie the Goldfish.

Steptoe and Son aired through the 1960s and ‘70s with eight series and two feature films. It also enjoyed many repeats in later years.

The show runs at the Halifax Playhouse from Tuesday March 14 to Saturday March 18, daily at 7:30pm plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad