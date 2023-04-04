Green Hammerton-based Bad Apple takes its play Eddie and the Gold Tops on tour of North Yorkshire venues

Eddie and the Gold Tops, everyone’s favourite Badapple 1960s-inspired play, is back on the road

It will tour to venues across North Yorkshire this month and next.

Eddie and the Gold Tops is a 1960s-inspired play. Our Eddieis a much-loved milkman and in the frenzy of 1963 music fever, he becomes a pop star, completely by accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He inherits the family milk round from his father, but suddenly his songs are heading up the charts and if he can get there by tonight he will be on Top of The Pops.

So, get ready, Eddie, go! You’re heading for the high life, with the fabulous Gold Tops behind you every step of the way

But confusion reigns and when things take a ‘churn’ for the worse, how will he get back for the morning milk?

A great toe-tapping evening, replete with a large dose of 1960s nostalgia and fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tour dates:

Saturday April 15: Aldborough Village Hall at 7.30pm

Tickets: 01423 331304

Sunday April 16: Marton cum Grafton Memorial Hall at 7.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets: 01423 331304Wednesday April 19: Appletreewick Village Hall at 7.30pm

Tickets: 01423 331304

Thursday April 20: Kings Theatre, Queen Ethelburga’s, Thorpe Underwood at 7.30pm

Tickets: 1423 333300 or [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday April 26: Bishop Monkton Village at7.30pm

Tickets: 01423 331304Thursday April 27: Spofforth Village Hall at 7.30pm

Tickets01423 331304Saturday April 29: Kirkby Malzeard Mechanics Institute at 7.30pm

Tickets 01423 331304

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday May 4: Sheriff Hutton Village Hall at 7.30pm

Tickets: 01423 331304Wednesday May 24: Husthwaite Village Hall at 7.30pm

Tickets: 01347 868130

Friday June 9: North Stainley Village Hall at 7.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets: 01765 635236 or 07971 093907

Tuesday June 13: Green Hammerton Village Hall at 7.30pm