Godber's caravanning caper comes to Harrogate Theatre!
Tickets are now on sale for acclaimed playwright John Godber’s classic comedy ‘Perfect Pitch’, which visitng Harrogate Thetare this Septeber after the huge success of 'Happy Jack'.
Originally written in the early 2000s for The SJT, and described as “ A triumph “ by The Sunday Times, this autumn John Godber re-envisions his hilarious play for a 2024 audience.
"When teacher Matt borrows his parent's caravan for a week on the Yorkshire coast with partner Rose, they were expecting four days of hill running and total de-stress. But with a Tribfest taking place nearby, Grant and Steph’s pop-up tent is an unwelcome addition to their perfect pitch.
Campers and caravaners clash in this classic comedy set on an eroding coastline."
The production's all-Yorkshire cast includes John Godber Company regular Frazer Hammill, who recently performed in John Godber’s ‘Happy Jack’. They are joined by East Yorkshire actresses Annie Kirkman, who has frequently work in Scarborough, and Laura Jennifer Banks, who is a member of the Godber Theatre Foundation and will be making her professional debut in the production. The cast is completed by Hull newcomer Tom Gallagher.
John is delighted to be reimagining this play, and cannot wait to bring it back this autumn. ‘Perfect Pitch’ is without a doubt a state of the nation comedy that is by turns not only hilarious but also at times, unsettling.
‘Perfect Pitch’ is at Harrogate Theatre September 24-28 - Tickets
