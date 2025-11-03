Everyman Harrogate Film Review - Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in 20th Century Studios' SPRINGSTEEN: DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2025 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved

In the first of new series of regular film reviews, Kaya Şentürk shares his opinion on the new Bruce Springsteen film which is showing in town.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I wasn’t as fazed as others with another biopic on the horizon and I think you’ve got to have at least one Oscar-chasing music-centric entry a year.

Rather than journeying through the artist’s full life this was all about the construction of the album Nebraska, how that related to Springsteen’s past and how the process helped him confront his trauma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The art of him mulling over lyrics, relating them to moments of his life, and how he actually told his stories was done in a tender and clear way, constantly linking to a number of inspirations that would lead a listener of the album to build a closer bond and understanding to the music itself in the future. I thought the story here successfully enunciated the importance of tackling issues of the past and how, if left unchecked, they can spill out into an individual’s future and create unfortunately repeating cycles.

I liked the sentiment though that processing trauma requires a more full-bodied approach to understand your issues fully, and that having a supportive community around you should take precedent over shutting yourself out.

Jeremy Allan White is undeniably fantastic in his role.

He captured how brilliant of a performer Springsteen is; however, away from the stage, not one scene went by when he wasn’t holding onto something.

His distant looks and gazes weren’t full of hope, instead plagued with emptiness and a never-ending detachment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was such beauty with the cinematography too, and the repeated incorporation of the sun, and the harnessing of its warmth, suggested to the audience that there was hope to be found within Bruce’s life.

I found the film to be really good and a genuinely touching biopic.

I honesty believe it could’ve done with a little more time so we could fully soak up each emotion as we transitioned from one act or phase to another, but that’s an excellent problem to have.

I see no reason not to be a fan of Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere and I’ve come away feeling like I know a lot more about the artist in question.

Visit https://www.everymancinema.com/film-listing/1000000149-springsteen-deliver-me-from-nowhere/ for film dates and times.

Rating: 7/10 and 3.5/5 stars