Everyman Harrogate Film Review - Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
I wasn’t as fazed as others with another biopic on the horizon and I think you’ve got to have at least one Oscar-chasing music-centric entry a year.
Rather than journeying through the artist’s full life this was all about the construction of the album Nebraska, how that related to Springsteen’s past and how the process helped him confront his trauma.
The art of him mulling over lyrics, relating them to moments of his life, and how he actually told his stories was done in a tender and clear way, constantly linking to a number of inspirations that would lead a listener of the album to build a closer bond and understanding to the music itself in the future. I thought the story here successfully enunciated the importance of tackling issues of the past and how, if left unchecked, they can spill out into an individual’s future and create unfortunately repeating cycles.
I liked the sentiment though that processing trauma requires a more full-bodied approach to understand your issues fully, and that having a supportive community around you should take precedent over shutting yourself out.
Jeremy Allan White is undeniably fantastic in his role.
He captured how brilliant of a performer Springsteen is; however, away from the stage, not one scene went by when he wasn’t holding onto something.
His distant looks and gazes weren’t full of hope, instead plagued with emptiness and a never-ending detachment.
There was such beauty with the cinematography too, and the repeated incorporation of the sun, and the harnessing of its warmth, suggested to the audience that there was hope to be found within Bruce’s life.
I found the film to be really good and a genuinely touching biopic.
I honesty believe it could’ve done with a little more time so we could fully soak up each emotion as we transitioned from one act or phase to another, but that’s an excellent problem to have.
I see no reason not to be a fan of Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere and I’ve come away feeling like I know a lot more about the artist in question.
Visit https://www.everymancinema.com/film-listing/1000000149-springsteen-deliver-me-from-nowhere/ for film dates and times.
Rating: 7/10 and 3.5/5 stars