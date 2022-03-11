Elephant Rock play at Sherburn

The family-friendly comic tale tells of the owners of the once famous Palace dance hall and the storm-battered seaside village of Elephant Rock.

“Come and join us for a night of comic capers from a family who are trying to keep the Palace doors on, and open, as they delve into a complicated family history of music hall owners spanning 100 years and 5,000 miles to the elephant-filled grasslands of Sri Lanka,” said a Badapple spokesman.

Badapple previously visited Sherburn-in-Elmet with their shows The Frozen Roman and The Snow Dancer.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are delighted to host Elephant Rock at the Old Girls’ School Community Centre on April 29 from 7.30pm,” said Andy Robertson, Trustee of Sherburn Community Trust.