Eco-fable to be staged at Tockwith

Kate Bramley the Head of Bad Apple pictured at Green Hammerton. Picture by Simon Hulme

The show, by Kate Bramley with songs and music by Jez Lowe and design by Catherine Dawn, is for audiences from age five upwards.

Something is awry in The Great Wood and the animals are desperate for a long sleep but with the onset of global warming, it is just too warm.

Everyone is going around in circles and being sick of nuts before Christmas is even in sight. Something must be done.

Two fluffy heroes, and their helpful humans, decide they must seek out the mysterious Snow Dancer and find out how to put things right.

“Come join us for a wondrous wander in the winter woods, for a fairy tale with a furry tail, and plenty of laughs and songs along the way, in an original festive theatre show guaranteed to delight the whole family,” said a spokesman for the popular theatre company.

The performance will be given at Tockwith Village Hall on Thursday December 2, at 7pm.

Tickets - £12/£10 (concessions) and £8 (under-16s). A family ticket (two+two or (two+three) is £30.