DIrector Howard Atkin tells why Harrogate's Woodlands Drama Group's production of 10 Rillington Place is still relevant to modern audiences

Mike Harris as a policeman and Clive Kirkham as John Christie in 10 Rillington Place which is based on the true story of serial killer Christie

That was a long time ago, who remembers this now? So, is the play even worth staging? asks Howard Atkin, the director of the Woodlands Drama Group’s production of 10 Rillington Place.

“I will tell you why, it affects all of us to this day,” he said.

“Three events in post-war Britain, were responsible for changing the course of British law and the British legal system.

“Firstly, 10 Rillington Place, and the serial killer John Reginald Christie - who had a near-genius level intellect and a desire to kill women. In his sublet terrace house he contrived to murder a young pregnant woman and her baby and successfully blame the woman’s husband for the murders.

“The husband in question had serious learning difficulties, was totally illiterate and could not defend himself against the sly and clever and very convincing case made by Christie the actual murderer and the gullible and inept police investigation.

“Timothy Evans totally innocent, went to the gallows while the chief prosecution witness - the murderer - went free and on to murder several more times.

“This was a monstrous miscarriage of justice and etched itself into the public consciousness.

“Secondly the story of Derek Bentley, who was present at a robbery in 1952 with and accomplice, Christopher Craig 16, who shot a policeman. But it was Bentley who was hanged.

“Because Bentley was 19, the older man, despite being illiterate, with severe learning difficulties but present at the crime he was hanged for the crime in 1953, which he did not commit.

“This was despite a plea of clemency by the jury. Craig was simply imprisoned.

“It was 1993 before Bentley was finally pardoned and 1998 before his conviction was quashed.

“The final part of the terrible trilogy that changed the law was the case of Ruth Ellis - a young nightclub hostess who shot and killed her lover outside the Magdala pub in Hamstead.

“Although Ellis was guilty and hanged, despite a move to get her sentence reduced to life in prison, Ellis wanted to be hanged.

“These three cases all strongly influencing public opinion resulted in the repeal of the death penalty in 1965.”

10 Rillington Place can be seen at Harrogate Theatre studio from Thursday, January 27 to Saturday, January 29, daily at 7.30pm.