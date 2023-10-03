Director Dermot Hill on why he is bringing Shakespeare in Love to the Harrogate stage

Naail Ishaq is William Shakespeare and Debbie Phillips is Viola in the Harrogate Dramatic Society production of Shakespeare in Love

Shakespeare in Love is the enchanting hilarious, romantic stage play by Tom Stoppard that was adapted from the multi–Academy Award-winning film starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Joseph Fiennes and Dame Judi Dench.

The play reimagines William Shakespeare’s creative process – and explores his inspiration as he writes Romeo and Juliet.

Young Will Shakespeare has writer's block. The deadline for his new play is fast approaching, but he's in desperate need of inspiration. That is until he finds his muse ... the feisty, brilliant and beautiful Viola.

Dermot Hill directs the stage version of the big screen hit

This crafty young woman is Will’s greatest admirer and will stop at nothing – including breaking the law – to appear in his next play.

Against a bustling background of mistaken identity, ruthless scheming and backstage theatrics, Will’s love for Viola quickly blossoms, inspiring him to write his greatest romantic masterpiece.

The Harrogate cast is led by director Dermot Hill. We talk to Dermot about the film, the multi-threaded play and why he took this huge project on.

“I loved the film when it came out. The script is so witty and smart,” he said.

“The play is very similar to the film. It has romance, comedy, fights, dance, live music and a bit with a dog… ok and a bit Shakespeare does sneak in.

“It’s a play set in a time when all the theatres could be closed because of a pandemic … sound familiar?

"It’s a play about love but beyond the characters of Will and Viola. Will doesn’t become William Shakespeare until he meets Viola.

"Viola gives up Will because he has to write, she can’t deny his plays to the world. There is something greater than them being together.

“It is about theatre; the stage; the desire, the need to be on stage, part of theatre; to tell stories.

"The bit in the film where they are backstage about to go on and everyone is getting twitchy – that’s sort of how it is. The adrenaline and butterflies. Most performers, not just actors, will know the feeling. And we still do it.”

Dermot said he would most like play Hugh Fennyman – he businessman who starts out being in it for the money and ends up totally obsessed with the play, shouting at others for interrupting.

“He has a lovely story arc, and we have all been there. Not that I shout.”

People should come and see it because, says Dermot, it will be a good, fun night out for any age.

“It’s live entertainment and we are all still getting used to it again. No need to know anything about Shakespeare, just buy a ticket, have a zesty drink, sit back with friends and enjoy .,” he said.

Naail Ishaq, announced as the lead in Harrogate Theatre’s pantomime – this year it’s Dick Whittington – plays Shakespeare.

“Shakespeare in Love is a cracking story that’s come at a great time in my life,” said Niall.

Debbie Phillips, a trained ballet dance, writer and director, is Viola.

She said “Viola’s journey shows her growth from a young girl dreaming of adventures to a daring wise woman fully aware of the price her dreams will cost."

Shakespeare in Love plays at the Harrogate Theatre from Thursday October 19 to Saturday October 21, daily at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.