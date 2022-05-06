Dates and venues for Harrogate Dramatic Society tour - HDS - 75 Glorious Years + 2

HDS on Tour – 75 Glorious Years + 2 packs the best bits from some of the community theatre group’s past productions together into an evening of comedy, a few songs and a touch of drama

Now the society is looking to continue its proud tradition of community engagement by taking a new show on tour to venues across the district.

“People make the effort to come and see us when we are on at Harrogate Theatre - it is only right that we should return the compliment and take some theatre to them every now and then”, said society chairman Chris Rawson.

HDS on Tour – 75 Glorious Years + 2 packs the best bits from some of the community theatre group’s past productions together into an evening of comedy, a few songs and a touch of drama.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Kellett, president of Harrogate Dramatic Society said: “The company reached its 75th year of life in 2020 but obviously Covid and lockdowns put paid to any performance related celebration at that time.

“Now we are two years on and raring to get out into the surrounding towns and villages.

“Deep down, most of us like the idea of being a band of travelling players, pitching up at new venues and having to adapt our show quickly to a new space.

“Harrogate Dramatic Society encourages theatre fans to help kick off their next 75 years with a bang by joining them at one of the tour dates. The tour begins in Arkendale before visiting villages and towns across the district including Spofforth, Boroughbridge and Kettlesing.

You can catch HDS on Tour – 75 Glorious Years +2 on the following dates:

Friday, May 6 - Arkendale Community Hall, 7.30pm;

Saturday, May 7 - Beckwithshaw Village Hall, 7.30pm;

Friday, May 13 - Spofforth Long Memorial Hall, 7.30pm;

Saturday, May 14 - Boroughbridge, Coronation Hall, 7.30pm;

Friday, May 27 - Knaresborough, Frazer Theatre, 7.30pm;