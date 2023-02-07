Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ will be staged at Harrogate Theatre from Tuesday June 13 to Saturday June 17, daily at 7.15pm and a Saturday matinee at 2.15pm

More than 1000 tickets have already been sold to the family musical being staged at the Harrogate Theatre in June.

More than 100 people auditioned and te company assembled a cast of more than 45 performers – one of the Players largest casts to date.

It includes two sets of the lead children Jeremy and Jemima and two sets of the children’s chorus of 24 in total.

Rehearsals have to make sure they can achieve the professional standard Players’ productions have become known for.

Professional musical director Jim Lunt returns as part of the creative team. “

The show is packed with memorable songs such as Hush-a-bye Mountain , ‘Toot Sweets, Me Ol’ Bamboo, Truly Scrumptious and the title song.

"Following the auditions, I am totally confident and very excited to start work with the cast, especially the children, it is always so gratifying to see how kids grow in confidence when they have the right coaching and training,” said Jim.

Returning is director/choreographer, Michael Kirkby. “The contrast between Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Kinky Boots is vast,” he said. “But having worked with the Players for so many years, I know that with their ethos on aiming to achieve professional production standards and the vast array of talent they have within the company, the show excites me and I can’t wait to get started.

“There are some crazy big show-stopping high-energy numbers to choreograph and the characters have such depth, it will be a privilege for me to bring those loveable characters to life.”

The Players production manager Steve Graham said: “We suppose there is one question on everyone’s lips. ‘Will the car fly?’ The simple answer is yes.

"But this is live theatre so I’m sure the car will provide us with some challenges during the week. Chitty weighs almost 460kg and space at Harrogate Theatre is a premium. “This is a mammoth show so it will be a challenge, but my team and I have decades of experience to draw upon.”

You may have seen the Chitty to be used in the production, it appeared on Strictly Come Dancing.

The musical would not be complete without the villain of the piece – the Child Catcher. Tasked with bringing him to life is Sam Sowerby – the lead make-up artist on Kinky Boots. Gone is the red lipstick glitter and false eyelashes used to create the face of Lola in Kinky Boots. “Prosthetics and a deathly pale pallet are the base to create the features of this creepy villain,” he said.

Harrogate Operatic Players take their role in the community eriously. When they were selected to be one of the companies allowed to stage Chitty, ttheyunderstood it was not only a big commitment financially, costing almost £60,000 to stage, it would also be a great opportunity for children.Theywanted to carry the children’s theme through to supporting the wider community and their charity of the year is Carers Resource: Young Carers.The award-winning Yorkshire-based charity helps young people who are in a caring role supporting family members.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang will be staged at Harrogate Theatre from Tuesday June 13 to Saturday June 17, daily at 7.15pm and a Saturday matinee at 2:15pm.