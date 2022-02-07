Curtain up on Harrogate Dramatic Society's production of Loot and there are great expectations for first-time director Dane Wright

The Harrogate dramatic society’s upcoming production of Joe Orton’s classic black comedy ‘Loot’ is directed by first time director Dane Wright

Taking charge of a theatrical production for the first time would be stressful enough for anyone, but, when Loot runs this week, it is days away from the arrival of Dane’s first child.

“Plans for me to direct this play were put in place more than two years ago. Like a lot of productions, we’ve been delayed several times, so it’s great that we’re bringing it to the theatre,” he said.

“The timing has been stressful, but by being organised and with support from the wonderful society family it’s all worked out.”

Dane said his experience in previous Harrogate Dramatic Society productions made the transition from performer to director easier.

“I’ve worked with some excellent directors like Sue Rawson, Tony Fennerty, and John Colston in past plays.

"As I started to get to grips with the process for myself, I realised how much I’d learned from them. #

"That helped me to hit the ground running and have the confidence to lead rehearsals and be creative without overthinking it. I was also lucky enough to have Sue as a mentor throughout rehearsals. Her patience and knowledge and that of my senior cast members have been invaluable”, Dane said.

With the potential for the baby to put in an early appearance, the week could get more dramatic than Dane and his wife Charlotte intended. We have a few weeks left until our due date, so I hope she doesn’t get any ideas about having an opening night of her. “

Loot is Joe Orton’s classic play about two failed bank robbers.

It is on in the Harrogate Theatre Studio from Tuesday February 9 until Saturday February 12, daily at 7.45pm with a Saturday matinee at 2pm.