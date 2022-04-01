Curtain goes up on the Phoenix Players production of Addams Family Musical at Harrogate Theatre - still time to see it

Suitable for all families, normal or not, the Addams Family Musical is playing at the Harrogate Theatre

The audience is in for a treat of mischief and mayhem in the company of Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Grandma and Lurch - even Thing puts in a brief appearance.

The living members of the family are joined on stage by generations of their ancestors - costumed by Sandra Martin and choreographed and directed by Angela Edwards.

In stark contrast to the Addams’ are the Beinekes; a nice ‘normal’ family from Ohio.

Alice loves flowers and sunshine and writes poetry, stuffy Mal is definitely all work and no play and their son, Lucas is a hard-working, caring, clean-cut college boy.

When Lucas Benieke and Wednesday Addams meet by chance in Central Park - she’s shooting pigeons with a crossbow at the time - it’s love at first sight .

How can these star-crossed lovers bridge the chasm between their backgrounds?

Desperate for the families to get along, Wednesday begs her parents to host a dinner party for the Beinekes at the Addams family mansion.

It’s just drinks, dinner and a family game; what could possibly go wrong?

The award-winning show explores the challenges and dilemmas of modern family life with warmth, humour and memorable music in the expert hands of musical director, Oliver Longstaff.

From Gomez’s poignant Happy, Sad to Wednesday and Lucas’ plea for One Normal Night and the riotous party game Full Disclosure the songs will have the audience laughing, crying, tapping their toes and, of course, clicking their fingers.

Suitable for all families, the Addams Family Musical is playing at the Harrogate Theatre on Friday April 1 at 7.30pm and Saturday, April 2 at 2.3pm and 7.30pm.