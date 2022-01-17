Countdown begins to opening of Harrogate Operatic Players production of musical Kinky Boots - this is when curtain goes up on the show

Harrogate Operatic Players present Kinky Boots at Harrogate Theatre next month

Harrogate Operatic Players presents Kinky Boots – Harvey Fierstein’s multi-award winning musical witih a score by Cyndi Lauper.

Inspired by true events, it sees Charlie played by Rich Hawley trying to escape his dull life in Northampton with his childhood sweetheart Nicola played by Susannah Todd for a better life in London.

When his father dies, Charlie is left to run the family business. A chance encounter sees Charlie meet Lola – a drag queen played by Chris Mooney, who helps Charlie to try and get the business back on track.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Kinky Boots is a story about being who you are,” said the Players chairman Richard Lill. “It is about finding your own way.”

“It has an amazing chorus made up of the Price & Son factory workers delivering some high-kicking dance routines.”

Musical director is Jim Lunt and the director and choreographer is Michael Kirby assisted by Sophie Jamshidi.

The set is inspired by the West End version and the costumes have been designed and created by Richard Lill.