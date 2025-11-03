Coronation Street star Kym Marsh stars in world premiere tour of Single White female - including Yorkshire dates

Kym Marsh leads the cast of Single White Female

Former Coronation Street star and TV presenter Kym Marsh leads the cast of thriller Single White Female to the Yorkshire stage for a run next year.

The stage play, written by author, journalist and broadcaster, Rebecca Reid, is a bold and modern reimagining of the hit 1992 movie starring Bridget Fonda and Jennifer Jason Lee that thrilled audiences around the world and led a generation to fear a stiletto heel.

It updates the original story to the age of social media and all that it brings, in a gripping tale of ambition, obsession and the need for belonging in an isolated world.

Allie is a divorced mum, balancing being a single parent with the launch of her tech start-up. When she advertise for a lodger to help make ends meet, the delightful Hedy offers her a lifeline. But as their lives intertwine, boundaries blur and a seemingly perfect arrangement begins to unravel.

Kym Marsh said: “I am so excited to be bringing this brilliant, brand new and thrilling play to theatres. I remember being totally gripped by the movie when I first saw it in the cinema and could never have imagined back then that I’d be starring in the world premiere of its life on stage.

“Get ready to be thrilled, shocked and entertained and watch out for those stiletto heels!”

Single White Female is on at the Bradford Alhambra from Tuesday May 12 to Saturday May 16.

Tickets: 01274 432000 or visit bradford-theatres.co.uk

It can also be seen at:

Grand Opera House York fromTuesday February 3 to Saturday February 7.

Manchester Opera House from Tuesday February 10 to Saturday February 14.