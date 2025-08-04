Comedian Jason Byrne brings new tour Head in the Clouds to Harrogate Theatre

Jasob Byrne is heading to Harrogate

Comedy genius Jason Byrne is revved up and ready to turn stand-up on its head with his new show Head in the Clouds which is heading to Harrogate later this year.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He invites you to come along for whe he promises will be a night of beautiful, fluffy mayhem.

Jason said: I’m beyond excited to take Head in the Clouds on tour. This show is packed with all the madness and magic my chaotic brain can conjure up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Get ready for a hilarious storm of nonsense. See you there.”

The name for the new show comes from him having got lost in his own imagination as a child.

“The teachers would tell me I had my head in the clouds,” he said. “I was obviously creating my own little world, and they were always telling me to stop daydreaming and go back to maths.”

It’s something he spoke about with the late Irish poet and playwright Seamus Heaney, whose teachers would regularly reprimand him for favouring scribbling away over following the rules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Imagine the art that would’ve been lost had those types of teachers had succeeded in beating the dreams out of kids like that,” he said.

Jason’s lively, quirky comedy takes flight through spontaneous moments with the audience that Head in the Clouds will showcase.

Jason’s career has seen him awarded the UK Radio industry’s Sony Radio Gold Award for his Radio 2 show.

He has hosted his own chat show Jason Byrne’s Snaptastic Show. for TV3 in Ireland and co-presented Wild Things on Sky One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV appearances include Amazon’s Last One Laughing, The Royal Variety Performance, The Graham Norton Show, Live at the Apollo. Anonymous in Ireland and The John Bishop Christmas Show.

Jason released his memoir, Adventures of a Wonky Eyed Boy in 2016. Following the success of this book, Jason published his second in 2023, Memoirs of a Wonky- eyed Man: The Dad-knows-Best-Years.

He brings his Head in the Clouds tour to Harrogate Theatre on Thursday October 9.

Tickets: 01423 502116 and https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/