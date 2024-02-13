Cast of the Phoenix Players production of the Hunchback of Notre Dame visit Ropin Cathedral

The cast of the Phoenix Players production of the Hunchback of Notre Dame in Ripon Cathedral

It is nearly five years since a devastating fire broke out in the roof space of the medieval Cathedral of Notre Dame and as a moving gesture of solidarity Ripon Cathedral screened the 1923 silent film the Hunchback of Notre Dame, accompanied by organ music to raise funds for the repair of the famous Paris landmark.

More than 100 years after the film was made, Quasimodo, Esmeralda, Archdeacon Dom Frollo, Clopin Trouillefou and the dashing Captain Phoebus de Martin – aka as the Phoenix Players – returned to Ripon Cathedral for a photoshoot displaying the lavish and colourful costumes for the show.

Visitors were surprised to see gypsies, priests, peasants and prostitutes and of course, Quasimodo, in and around the cathedral and the bell tower.

Sandra Martin, a professional costume designer, who has TV programmes Frannie Langton and the Hanging Pole to her credit and has also worked extensively with the RSC, is responsible for creating a world of characters from 13th-century Paris.

The breathtaking, heart-stopping musical is based on the epic novel the Hunchback of Notre Dame by Victor Hugo and features award-winning songs from the Disney animated film of the same name.

The Harrogate Phoenix Players are delighted to be the first society to bring the Hunchback of Notre Dame to the Harrogate Theatre.

It runs from Wednesday, March 20 until Saturday, March 23.

Performances are daily at 7.30pm and a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm.Tickets are available from Harrogate Theatre box office 01423 502116 www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/the-hunchback-of-notre-dame