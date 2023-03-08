Arts Council rescues much-loved Harrogate district theatre company from closure on its 25th birthday

Artistic director and writer Kate Bramley said she was thrilled that Badapple Theatre Company had secured significant “eleventh hour” funding to enable it to continue its award-winning work 25 years after it was launched in 1998.

“It has been a hard few years for everyone in the arts and for Badapple too,” said Kate.

“We were delighted to have survived the Covid lockdowns in good shape, making sure we found new ways to keep our communities engaged and upbeat, particularly our Youth Theatre.

"But two unsuccessful requests for funding support from the Arts Council across the autumn and winter of 2022 meant we were looking at having to close the company this year.

"All our reserves of finance and energy had gone, quite frankly.”

Along with Jez Lowe, an award-winning musician who is Badapple's company director, composer, music director and performer, Kate has built a nationwide reputation for bringing a full theatre experience into much-loved community spaces in rural villages in North Yorkshire and across England.

Based in Green Hammerton, Kate takes her original productions to the smallest and hardest-to-reach village halls round Yorkshire and nationally and is preparing to celebrate the company’s 25th anniversary with a national tour of 1960s comedy Eddie and the Gold Tops beginning in April.

News of the £24,283 grant came just as rehearsals get under way for Eddie and the Gold Tops which will travel from Somerset to Northumberland.

Set in the fictional Yorkshire village of Bottledale in 1963, three actors - Emily Chattle, Zach Atkinson and Richard Galloway - will take on multiple roles in this popular comedy, replete with 1960s-style songs and music by Jez Lowe.

The Arts Council’s funding will also go towards Badapple’s Youth Theatre.

Kate Bramley said: "This support means a huge amount to us and the small communities that we serve right across the country.”