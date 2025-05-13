A new play in a historic village near Ripon will throw new light on a royal murder mystery

The medieval village of Kirkby Malzeard near Ripon is to premiere a play based on the murder of Becket during the reign of Henry II.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Becket – A Medieval Murder Mystery Play is a new two-act play written by former local GP and writer, producer and actor Mike Harford-Cross.

Based on the story of a papal investigation into the brutal death of Becket in 1170, who was executed by King Henry’s four Knights, the premiere will take place on Thursday, May 22 and Friday, May 23 at 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TS Eliot in his 1950 play suggested that the murder was justified to ensure that the power of the church did not undermine the stability of the state and the power of the King.

A stunning illustration created by Mike Harford-Cross to depict the brutal murder of Thomas Becket during the reign of Henry II and used as the motif for his new play. (Picture contributed)

But the real motive remains a mystery.

The new production will take place in the historic setting of St Andrew’s Church in Kirkby Malzeard which dates from around 1150.

To add more relevance, Roger de Mowbray, owner of the Castle in Kirkby Malzeard, took part in the 1173 Revolt against King Henry ll, before surrendering his stronghold in Kirkby Malzeard, along with Thirsk Castle, to the King.

Mowbray Castle was subsequently demolished, with only rubble surviving today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This new play will feature two professional actors, Gamze Seber who plays Queen Eleanor and Ben Elder as the Papal Investigator – plus an additional cast of 20 players.

Profits from the play will go to the Childhood Eye Caner Trust and St Andrew’s Restoration fund.

Tickets are available at: https://wegottickets.com/event/655819/