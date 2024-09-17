The Top 10 Harrogate & Leeds Christmas Activities 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The nights are getting darker and colder, and that can only mean one thing. It’s time to get ready for Christmas! It’s never too early to look forward to and plan for the most wonderful time of the year.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s so much going on in Harrogate and Leeds this year and leading Leeds Christmas party company, Fizzbox has the lowdown on the best Christmas parties and activities to help you celebrate.

Sparkling Silver Christmas Parties

Where: Headingley Stadium, St Michael's Lane, Headingley, Leeds, LS6 3BR

Celebrate Christmas in Harrogate & Leeds

Price: From £44.50 per person

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Round up your mates, family, or colleagues and head to Headingley Stadium in Leeds for the dazzling Sparkling Silver Sharer Party! You'll be treated to a night of luxury, with chilled drinks, delicious food, and fantastic entertainment. On arrival, step into the glamorous Howard Suite and sip on a glass of chilled Prosecco. The stunning setting is perfect for a festive celebration, followed by a mouth-watering two-course feast. After dinner, hit the dancefloor as the DJ spins the best tunes, and don’t forget to capture memories at the interactive photo booth!

90s Xmas Bottomless Supper

Where: Playroom, The Electric Press, Leeds, LS1 3DW

Price: From £50 per person

Head to Playroom for an evening packed with tasty food, bottomless drinks and fab entertainment. Whether you’re feeling festive in your best Christmas outfit, ugly jumper, or going full 90s, it’s all about having fun. Once seated, dive into a delicious two-course meal from the menu, while enjoying 90 minutes of bottomless drinks. Sip on prosecco, cocktails, spirits, beer and soft drinks. After brunch, the party heats up with a live singing duo and a DJ spinning 90s classics and festive tunes.

Festive Balls & Booze

Where: Boom Battle Bar, S43 Ground Floor Level, Victoria Gate, Leeds, LS2 7AR

Price: From £35 per person

Unwind with Boom Battle Bar's brilliant Balls & Booze package. Kick things off with a welcome drink. Choose from prosecco, bottled beer, a Christmas cocktail or a soft drink. Then it’s game time! Try your hand at a range of games including augmented reality darts, shuffleboard, pool, crazy golf, axe throwing and even beer pong or prosecco pong. With two more drinks included, you’ll be toasting your victories all night long.

Wreath Making Workshop

Where: Leeds city centre venue

Price: From £40 per person

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gather your friends for a creative festive afternoon with a wreath making workshop, taking place at your chosen venue. Whether at an office, restaurant, function room or at home, this two-hour session brings all the seasonal joy. With expert guidance and all the materials provided, you’ll craft beautiful wreaths using cinnamon sticks, dried oranges or a bit of sparkle, whatever fits your vibe. Perfect for adding a personal touch to your holiday decor or as a thoughtful gift, this workshop is a relaxing way to celebrate the festive season.

Christmas Dance Class

Where: Leeds city centre venue

Price: From £40 per person

Jingle all the way with this Christmas-themed dance class where you’ll learn a fun and easy to pick up choreographed routine. Under the guidance of a fabulously fun instructor from Sashay Dance, you'll learn a fantastic and lively festive dance routine that will have you twirling and swirling with joy as you boogie on down to the best Christmas tunes. With contagious tunes and joyful moves, this 90-minute class is the perfect way to immerse yourselves in the most wonderful time of year.

Christmas Bar Bonanza Battle

Where: Leeds city centre venue

Price: From £40 per person

Laugh, drink and make merry with the two-hour Christmas Bar Bonanza Battle, filled with classic bar games. With two drinks each, whether you’re into beer, prosecco or soft drinks, and led by two energetic hosts, you’ll compete in games like beer pong, velcro darts, card games and more. It's a brilliant way to unleash some friendly competition while enjoying festive vibes. Your lively hosts will keep the energy high, explain the games and even snap some photos.

Festive Chocolate Making Class

Where: Leeds city centre venue

Price: From £50 per person

We all know that Christmas is about indulgence but how about making the treats yourself? Get ready for a sweet adventure as your chocolate-making session kicks off with a warm welcome from an expert chocolatier. You'll dive right into melting Willie’s Cacao artisan chocolate, working with toppings like honeycomb and fudge. Paired with a buddy, you’ll stir, pour into festive moulds and add your own unique touch. Create delicious dark, milk and white chocolate bars plus some fun little bites. While they set, sip on drinks and design personalised wrappers.

Christmas Cracker Making

Where: Your venue in Leeds

Price: From £38 per person

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get crafty this Christmas with a two-hour cracker-making workshop that’s sure to be a blast. Guided by a pro, you’ll create six unique, eco-friendly crackers using festive papers, trims, and all the materials provided. The best part? Your handmade crackers will have those classic snaps for a proper festive pop. Party hats are included to tuck inside, though you'll need to sort the gifts yourself. Perfect for adding a personal touch to your celebrations, this workshop will bring a fun, creative twist to your Christmas festivities.

Christmas Team Brainteasers & Challenges

Where: Your venue in Leeds

Price: From £38 per person

Put your thinking caps on and get ready for a festive challenge that’ll put your brainpower to the test. Guided by lively event coordinators, you'll take part in an icebreaker quiz before tackling a series of fun and quirky games. Your group will be split into four teams, red, blue, green and yellow, all racing to earn top points. With plenty of laughs, teamwork and Christmas tunes, this activity will keep everyone in high spirits. And yes, there’s a trophy and medals up for grabs, so bring your A-game and aim for victory.

Christmas Ceramic Decoration Painting

Where: Your venue in Leeds

Price: From £38 per person

Make your festive afternoon as cosy as you like with a relaxed decorating session at a venue of your choice! Whether you’re gathered around the coffee table at home or in your office, this two and a half hour experience is led by a craft expert. You’ll be provided with ceramic tree ornaments and all the paints and festive touches you need to make them sparkle. Spend a warm, creative afternoon crafting beautiful decorations that can proudly hang on your Christmas tree or be gifted as stocking fillers.