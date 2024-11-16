The Masham Christmas Tree festival returns
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jean Jones, heading up the organising committee, says “It’s a great chance to get into the Christmas Spirit and be inspired by a host of Christmas Trees inside the beautiful St Mary’s Church created by Masham’s local community groups, businesses and individuals. This year, you will also be able to vote for your favourite tree which will then be awarded special recognition.” Any profits will support future activities in the church.
Refreshments and mulled wine will be available throughout the days along with Christmas music, including performances by local choirs and musicians.
The event is open on Friday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm and Sunday from noon onwards, ending with a carol service at 6pm. Admission is just £3 for adults, with children under 16 free, raising funds to support St. Mary’s Church in Masham.
If you would like to enter a tree you can pick up a registration form from Mashamshire Community Office in Little Market Place, Masham before 2nd December.