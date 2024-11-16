The Masham Christmas Tree festival returns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Masham’s Christmas Tree Festival will be held again this year in St Mary’s Church from Friday, December 13, to Sunday, December 15, after the great success of last year’s first ever festival, when over 400 families enjoyed the seasonal atmosphere, music and refreshments.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jean Jones, heading up the organising committee, says “It’s a great chance to get into the Christmas Spirit and be inspired by a host of Christmas Trees inside the beautiful St Mary’s Church created by Masham’s local community groups, businesses and individuals. This year, you will also be able to vote for your favourite tree which will then be awarded special recognition.” Any profits will support future activities in the church.

Refreshments and mulled wine will be available throughout the days along with Christmas music, including performances by local choirs and musicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is open on Friday and Saturday from 10am to 4pm and Sunday from noon onwards, ending with a carol service at 6pm. Admission is just £3 for adults, with children under 16 free, raising funds to support St. Mary’s Church in Masham.

If you would like to enter a tree you can pick up a registration form from Mashamshire Community Office in Little Market Place, Masham before 2nd December.