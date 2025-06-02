The John Godber Company returns to Harrogate this autumn with 'Black Tie Ball'

Touring theatre company The John Godber Company return to Harrogate theatre this September with the hilarious 'Black Tie Ball' by John Godber. The play is a new piece by the acclaimed playwright, which is set to have audiences laughing in the aisles this autumn.

It’s the glitziest night of the year, and everyone wants to be there, from the great to the good. The Bentleys are parked, the Jazz Band has arrived, and the magician is magic; so pick up your invite for this fundraising frenzy.

But behind the bow ties and fake tans there are jealousies and avarice, divorces and affairs This is upstairs meets downstairs through a drunken gaze.

The raffle is ready, the coffee is cold, the service is awful, the Guest speaker is drunk and the hard pressed caterers just want to go home.

By turns satirical and touching, Godber turns his laser gaze onto the Black Tie Ball in all its sophisticated pomp.

Told in his signature visceral style, this hilarious comedy sees the hotel staff recount an entire evening at breakneck speed from arrival at seven to carriages at midnight.

Featuring long-time Godber collbaorting actor William Ilkley (War Horse, Trigger Point), alongside recent star of Godber's The Highwayman Dylan Allcock the cast also features Yorkshire actors Levi Payne and Jade Farnill. Jade is a member of The Godber Theatre Foundation.

An initiative run by the John Godber Company since 2020 to help support emerging actors from East Yorkshire into professional roles and opportunities, and each year, members are supported into roles in new touring productions by the company.

Black Tie Ball is set to be an hilarious and satirical evening at the theatre this autumn, with all the sequins, glitter and of course black ties, of any sparkling event...Being short staffed has never been so funny!

Make sure not to miss out: https://www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk/events/black-tie-ball-by-john-godber/