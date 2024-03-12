The Harrogate Coin Fair: an opportunity to win your own piece of history
The organisers of the fair, John and Sophie Philpotts, are offering visitors a chance to pre-register for free admission to the fair and enter a special prize draw to win a Roman coin. The piece, a Maximinus II bronze follis (AD 310-312), was cover star of the 'Coin Yearbook 2023'. And if that is not enough to convince you, Dave Greenhalgh (Grunal the Moneyer) will be in attendance along with some of the country's top dealers in coins, medals, antiquities, banknotes and tokens ensuring a grand day out is guaranteed just as Spring arrives!
The fair takes place at its usual venue of the Old Swan Hotel, Harrogate with doors opening on the Friday at 11am (closing at 5pm) and resuming Saturday at 9:30am and ending at 3pm.
To pre-register and for the prize draw details, go to www.harrogatecoinfair.co.uk