The Harrogate Coin Fair: an opportunity to win your own piece of history

The organisers of the fair, John and Sophie Philpotts, are offering visitors a chance to pre-register for free admission to the fair and enter a special prize draw to win a Roman coin. The piece, a Maximinus II bronze follis (AD 310-312), was cover star of the 'Coin Yearbook 2023'. And if that is not enough to convince you, Dave Greenhalgh (Grunal the Moneyer) will be in attendance along with some of the country's top dealers in coins, medals, antiquities, banknotes and tokens ensuring a grand day out is guaranteed just as Spring arrives!