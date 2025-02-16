The Dodgy Walnut hold meetings at Harrogate Sports and Fitness Club

This is a peer support group for younger men with prostate cancer whether diagnosed or going through diagnosis, living with and post treatment. There’s no age limit, however this group is tailored for those who are either employed or haven’t reached their state pension age.

This is a space where you can offload and talk about issues such as family, finance and relationships; aspects that might not affect older men and their families as much. We understand how partners can be affected and are welcome to join.

Having been diagnosed with Prostate Cancer just over two years ago at the age of 52, my wife and I have struggled to find peer support of men and their partners of a similar age with similar issues where we can share our experiences. Everywhere we have been, every group we have joined has been populated with gentlemen of an older generation often without any partners present.We were approached by Tackle Prostate Cancer (Registered Charity No 1163152) to establish a peer group for a younger target demographic to supplement the existing Harrogate group (Prosper - Harrogate and District Prostate Cancer Support Group). In doing so the initial support we have received from local companies (The Inter Group (TIG) and Harrogate Town AFC), Macmillan Cancer Support, Maggies (Leeds) and too many individuals to list, has been humbling. Due to the efforts of all mentioned, we have established that last year 50 men below the age of 67 were diagnosed with PC in Harrogate and the surrounding area. (1 man per week).

The next meeting of men (and their partners) is being held at Harrogate Sports and Fitness Club (Hookstone Wood Rd, Harrogate HG2 8PN) on Wednesday 26 February 2025 at 6.30pm with the purpose of providing a safe environment for those suffering with the side effects of their treatment, to share their experiences with others in a similar situation. For partners to vent their frustrations with the position they find themselves. Mainly for all affected by Prostate Cancer to recognise that they are not alone and do not have to go on their own odyssey by themselves.

