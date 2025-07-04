The countdown is on to join Race for Life in Harrogate

The countdown is on to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Harrogate, with just two weeks to go until the big day.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entries are open to all ages and abilities for the much-loved events which return to The Stray on Sunday July 20. People can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer – to bring about a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, raises millions of pounds every year across the UK to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

Cancer Research UK's Race for Life

Annabel Underwood, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson in Harrogate, said: “We’re making a final call to people across Harrogate and Yorkshire to join us at Race for Life, as their participation and contribution is so important.

“No matter how cancer affects us, life is worth racing for. Sadly nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime* but all of us can support the research that will beat it. We’re proud that Race for Life has had such a positive impact. Every pound raised supports our life-saving work, which has helped double cancer survival in the UK over the last 50 years.

“There is an event for everyone and we mean everyone. Our events are strictly non-competitive which means everyone can have a go- and love every minute. There’s no pressure to finish in a certain time, just give it what you can. Lace up and join in. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, in it for the medals or just for the fun of fundraising, there is a place for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Participants and supporters are encouraged to make a day of it by staying on for a picnic after the event and soaking up the vibrant community atmosphere. Activities on offer at some Race for Life venues include musical entertainment, food stalls and a creative station where people can make colourful banners to help cheer on their loved ones.

Since it began in 1994, more than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life, contributing millions of pounds towards life-saving research.

Cancer Research UK funded scientists led the development of the Human Papillomavirus Virus vaccine, which is expected to prevent almost 90 per cent of cervical cancers in the UK. The charity was a key player in the development of radiotherapy which now benefits millions of cancer patients worldwide. Cancer Research UK played a leading role in the development of abiraterone - a drug that gives men with advanced prostate cancer more time with their friends and family.

Andy Curran, Chief Executive of Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, said: “We are incredibly proud to continue as headline sponsor for Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, with the opportunity to encourage participation across the country.

“By working to raise funds for life-saving research, we can move towards a future where people live longer and better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

To enter, visit raceforlife.org