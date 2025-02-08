The All Together Now Choir to perform at Ripley Town Hall

By Liz Robinson
Contributor
Published 8th Feb 2025, 17:07 BST
Updated 10th Feb 2025, 12:57 BST
Excitement builds for the All Together Now Choir as they rehearse for their first Harrogate based concert of 2025!

This event will take place at the iconic and beautiful Ripley Town Hall, Ripley, Harrogate, on Saturday 5 April at 7.30pm.

Most Popular

Built in 1854, the town hall is part of the famous Ripley Castle Estate, which is now in the process of being sold.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Town Hall is used by more than 20 community groups, as well as the local primary school. Over the last 25 years, it has also become home to Ripley Live, which regularly hosts live music.

A 2024 Concert Beginsplaceholder image
A 2024 Concert Begins

The local community is keen to raise funds towards buying the Town Hall, and the All Together Now Choir were more than happy to be asked to perform in aid of this fabulous cause.

Led by award winning MD Chris Kemp, their show will be a fun filled, and yet moving event, with a variety of favourite popular songs, and some newer numbers!

Tickets are priced at £10 each.

Don't leave it too long to buy yours!

St Peter's Refreshment Day Harrogateplaceholder image
St Peter's Refreshment Day Harrogate

Visit https://ripleylive.com/seo-upcoming-events/atn?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR2bVGIZqGNcbg6q4o0zCXIHxjHPcKt996xhjTXTUIGeyb_XIvtF3ThKI-0_aem_qGRe7QK9_5L0U5P7Pz3-2A to find out more and to purchase tickets.

Related topics:HarrogateRipleyTickets
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice