The All Together Now Choir to perform at Ripley Town Hall
This event will take place at the iconic and beautiful Ripley Town Hall, Ripley, Harrogate, on Saturday 5 April at 7.30pm.
Built in 1854, the town hall is part of the famous Ripley Castle Estate, which is now in the process of being sold.
The Town Hall is used by more than 20 community groups, as well as the local primary school. Over the last 25 years, it has also become home to Ripley Live, which regularly hosts live music.
The local community is keen to raise funds towards buying the Town Hall, and the All Together Now Choir were more than happy to be asked to perform in aid of this fabulous cause.
Led by award winning MD Chris Kemp, their show will be a fun filled, and yet moving event, with a variety of favourite popular songs, and some newer numbers!
Tickets are priced at £10 each.
Don't leave it too long to buy yours!
Visit https://ripleylive.com/seo-upcoming-events/atn?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAR2bVGIZqGNcbg6q4o0zCXIHxjHPcKt996xhjTXTUIGeyb_XIvtF3ThKI-0_aem_qGRe7QK9_5L0U5P7Pz3-2A to find out more and to purchase tickets.