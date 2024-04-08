The All Together Now Choir harmonises in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In the beautiful church, choir members from all seven branches of ATN sang their hearts out at a coffee morning, in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

New little assistant conductor Hayley was thrilled to play her part, giving choir director Chris Kemp the chance to join the ranks of his choir members!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The amazing acoustics of this venue, and the appreciative audience, helped to create a wonderful performance. This included a public debut of the song 'Fall On Me', which is fast becoming the choir's favourite!

Our assistant conductor

The comments of choir members say it all:

'Singing Fall On Me was quite emotional!' from Christine Morgan.

'So beautiful, ' from Barbara Hiley.

'Lovely to sing in such an amazing place,' from Tracy Sanderson.

Ready to begin!

'It brought tears to my eyes, it sounded incredible!' from Helen Myers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The blend of harmonies was really effective,' from Simon Boot.

'Lovely to be singing, something we love to do, helping to raise money for an incredible charity,' from Mandy Downes.

If you would like to see us perform, then please join us next Saturday, 13th April, where you will find us at the beautiful and historical Ripon Cathedral, beginning our performance at 1.50pm.