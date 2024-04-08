The All Together Now Choir harmonises in Harrogate
In the beautiful church, choir members from all seven branches of ATN sang their hearts out at a coffee morning, in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
New little assistant conductor Hayley was thrilled to play her part, giving choir director Chris Kemp the chance to join the ranks of his choir members!
The amazing acoustics of this venue, and the appreciative audience, helped to create a wonderful performance. This included a public debut of the song 'Fall On Me', which is fast becoming the choir's favourite!
The comments of choir members say it all:
'Singing Fall On Me was quite emotional!' from Christine Morgan.
'So beautiful, ' from Barbara Hiley.
'Lovely to sing in such an amazing place,' from Tracy Sanderson.
'It brought tears to my eyes, it sounded incredible!' from Helen Myers.
"The blend of harmonies was really effective,' from Simon Boot.
'Lovely to be singing, something we love to do, helping to raise money for an incredible charity,' from Mandy Downes.
If you would like to see us perform, then please join us next Saturday, 13th April, where you will find us at the beautiful and historical Ripon Cathedral, beginning our performance at 1.50pm.
We can't wait!