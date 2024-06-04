The All Together Now Choir: Fun, frocks and frolics in Otley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The All Together Now Choir were delighted on Saturday 1st June to join the entertainment team of Arcadia, Otley's day long festival celebrating all things Steampunk.

Enthusiastic visitors marvelled at the imaginative costumes of Steampunk enthusiasts, and were kind enough to compliment the choir's own variety of costumes.

Choir members from all 4 corners of the ATN World (Harrogate, Baildon, Bingley and Skipton), performed at the end of the beautiful Victorian Kirkgate Arcade, for a most appreciative audience. Singing favourites such as Mr Rock and Roll, Karma Chameleon, Let Your Love Flow, and new addition ELO's Don't Bring Me Down, the choir were happy to be led by our skilful assistant conductor, 6 year old Hayley!

A fun packed day for all included, besides entertainment, a Steampunk Market, and opportunities to shop, eat and drink in Otley.

The choir enjoy making a difference in our communities, and are happy to help publicise Steampunk!

We can't wait for our next concert, which will take place on this coming Saturday, 8th June, from 7pm in St John's Church, Great Horton, Bradford. We will be joined by the amazing Bradford Concert Band!

A few tickets are still available for this event, at B-c-b.org.uk.