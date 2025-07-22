The All Together Now Choir are preparing to....Unleash the Music
Here's the thoughts of some of our choir members...
'The songs chosen and taught to us by our choir master are brilliant, joyful and emotional '
'It really feels like the concert is now coming together!'
'I can't wait to sing our celebratory songs to everyone in the amazing atmosphere of St George's Hall!'
'Lots of reflective moments - it will be emotional.'
'It's absolutely wonderful that we are raising much needed funds for 10 charities this year as it's our 10th anniversary for the choir. '
There are some tickets still available! Go pick up yours while there is still time. If you have your tickets already, huge thanks to you! You can look forward to a memorable, reflective, and highly entertaining evening, which will include lots of fun!
With 230 performers on stage, views and acoustics from all areas of this wonderful theatre are superb.
The date: Saturday, September 13
The time: 7pm
The place: St George's Hall, Bradford
Tickets: £18
Available from:
bradford-theatres.co.uk
All Together Now Community Choirs 2025
✨️🎶The All Together Now Choir 🎶✨️