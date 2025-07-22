The All Together Now Choir are preparing to....Unleash the Music

By Liz Robinson
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 20:15 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 08:32 BST
Yes, in all four corners of the ATN World (Harrogate, Skipton, Bingley and Baildon), excitement is beginning to build for our 10th Anniversary Concert! Go behind the scenes at our choir venues, and you will find us rehearsing steadily for a night of unforgettable melodies to be sung at the iconic St George's Hall, Bradford.

Here's the thoughts of some of our choir members...

'The songs chosen and taught to us by our choir master are brilliant, joyful and emotional '

'It really feels like the concert is now coming together!'

Bingley Rehearsalplaceholder image
Bingley Rehearsal

'I can't wait to sing our celebratory songs to everyone in the amazing atmosphere of St George's Hall!'

'Lots of reflective moments - it will be emotional.'

'It's absolutely wonderful that we are raising much needed funds for 10 charities this year as it's our 10th anniversary for the choir. '

There are some tickets still available! Go pick up yours while there is still time. If you have your tickets already, huge thanks to you! You can look forward to a memorable, reflective, and highly entertaining evening, which will include lots of fun!

A Harrogate Rehearsalplaceholder image
A Harrogate Rehearsal

With 230 performers on stage, views and acoustics from all areas of this wonderful theatre are superb.

The date: Saturday, September 13

The time: 7pm

The place: St George's Hall, Bradford

In the Bradford Theatres brochureplaceholder image
In the Bradford Theatres brochure

Tickets: £18

Available from:

bradford-theatres.co.uk

All Together Now Community Choirs 2025

✨️🎶The All Together Now Choir 🎶✨️

