Team of The Year

Harrogate Theatre delivers a unique offer that is marked by its extensive range of presented work underpinned by an in-house producing ethos. We are as attentive to the small emerging companies as we are to the large scale tours, as we deliver at the very commercial end of theatre and at the grass roots supporting artists, reaching communities, producing and co-producing work on very little public subsidy.
On any given day Harrogate Theatre can be hosting a world class musician, an internationally recognised comedian, a national theatre company and emerging artists working on a new script, as well as youth theatre and a raft of participation initiatives. Attracting almost 4,000 people into the town centre on any given night amidst a fragile post-pandemic economy.
Our annual comedy festival has been running for 16 years and attracts some of the top comedians in the country. This has resulted in Harrogate being named “the comedy capital of the north” by the national and local press.
We place quality, accessibility, diversity, participation and education at the centre of the artistic offer, embracing a wide range of genres and worldwide stories to develop an inclusive brand. We also work with the North Yorkshire Council to programme the large-scale venues of Harrogate Convention Centre and The Royal Hall, whilst developing educational projects and innovative work at the theatre. “Harrogate Theatre has evolved a balanced, challenging and diverse artistic programme that takes risks and engages audiences. Harrogate Theatre has consolidated its position as Harrogate’s foremost cultural provider.” Arts Council annual review
Our much-celebrated pantomime, which this year attracted 34,000 people, is an annual fixture for many thousands of people across the district. This year Dick Whittington was rated as ‘outstanding’ or ‘very good’ by 98% of 1,000 audience members surveyed. “The best just got better.” Harrogate Advertiser on Dick Whittington
We also host world class entertainment from the likes of Billy Ocean, Alfie Boe, Maisie Adam, Grayson Perry, Diversity and The John Godber Company, which draws 50% of our audience from outside of Harrogate, making a vital contribution to the tourist economy. The Theatre’s economic impact on the town is estimated by the Arts Council to be £20 million and in 23/24 over 140,000 people attended a HT event.
On that note a quick reminder that the John Godber Company will be back in town from 27th-29th June with one of Godber’s first plays Happy Jack. A heart-warming and funny slice of life that tells the story of Jack and Liz and their fifty year marriage through thick and thin. Catch if you can.
