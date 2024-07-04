Summer showcase at Cairn Hotel
The event will feature Paul Gibson from Opera North, as guest baritone.
“Our summer concert at the Cairn Hotel will be a musical treat” said June Garbutt, the choir’s Music Director. “With so many well-known gems from productions that we all know and love, it will be the perfect way for any musical theatre or opera fan to spend a summer's evening.”
The Summer Showcase is on Monday July 8 at 7.30pm at the Cairn Hotel, Harrogate HG1 2JD.
Tickets are £12 adults, £8 under 18s / students and are available on the door or by phoning 01423 503467 / 07958665410.
The Fisher Singers is a community choir that welcomes singers of all ages with a desire to sing and explore new music. The choir rehearses on Monday evenings from 7-9pm during term time at St John Fisher Catholic High School in Harrogate. Concerts are performed throughout the year in a wide range of sales from popular songs to classical pieces. For more information visit: https://fishersingers.wordpress.com/
