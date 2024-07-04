Summer showcase at Cairn Hotel

Fisher's Singers performance at Fountains Abbey in October last year

Join Harrogate’s Fisher Singers on Monday evening for a journey through some of their favourite pieces from stage and screen. Featuring songs from shows such as: Phantom of the Opera; The Greatest Showman; Chess, Carmen and La Traviata.

The event will feature Paul Gibson from Opera North, as guest baritone.

“Our summer concert at the Cairn Hotel will be a musical treat” said June Garbutt, the choir’s Music Director. “With so many well-known gems from productions that we all know and love, it will be the perfect way for any musical theatre or opera fan to spend a summer's evening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Summer Showcase is on Monday July 8 at 7.30pm at the Cairn Hotel, Harrogate HG1 2JD.

Tickets are £12 adults, £8 under 18s / students and are available on the door or by phoning 01423 503467 / 07958665410.